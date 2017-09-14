Rights group slams Myanmar's crackdown on ethnic Rohingya

(CNN) Amnesty International said Thursday that Myanmar's ongoing crackdown on the Muslim minority Rohingya population is "ethnic cleansing."

In a scathing new report released Thursday, the humanitarian group said Myanmar's security forces have engaged in an "orchestrated campaign of systematic burnings" of Rohingya villages across northern Rakhine State for almost three weeks.

"There is a clear and systematic pattern of abuse here," said Tirana Hassan, crisis response director for Amnesty.

"Security forces surround a village, shoot people fleeing in panic and then torch houses to the ground. In legal terms, these are crimes against humanity, systematic attacks and forcible deportation of civilians."

The report describes a targeted campaign to push out the Rohingya.

Read More