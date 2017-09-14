Breaking News

Rights group slams Myanmar's crackdown on ethnic Rohingya

By Chandrika Narayan, CNN

Updated 1:00 PM ET, Thu September 14, 2017

Rohingya refugees disembark from a boat on the Bangladeshi side of the Naf River on Wednesday, September 13. More than 370,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since August 25, according to the United Nations. &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/specials/asia/rohingya&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The Rohingya&lt;/a&gt; are a Muslim minority who live in Myanmar&#39;s Rakhine state but are not recognized as citizens by the government. They are considered by human-rights groups to be among the world&#39;s most persecuted people.
Rohingya refugee Rashida Begum stands next to her 15-year-old son, Azizul Hoque, as he is treated at a hospital in Cox&#39;s Bazar, Bangladesh, on September 13. He sustained a landmine injury while crossing from Myanmar to Bangladesh.
Rohingya refugees bury Nur Ali in Kutupalong, Bangladesh, on September 13. Ali was a 50-year-old man who died of gunshot wounds he sustained while fleeing violence in Myanmar.
Nur Ali&#39;s son, Abul Basar, reacts while attending his father&#39;s funeral in Bangladesh on September 13. In Myanmar, &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/09/09/asia/rohingya-crisis-ceasefire/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the latest outbreak of violence&lt;/a&gt; came after a series of alleged attacks by Rohingya militants on government border posts. In response, Myanmar&#39;s military intensified &quot;clearance operations&quot; against &quot;terrorists,&quot; driving thousands of people from their homes. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/13/asia/myanmar-rakhine-state-villages/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Satellite photos&lt;/a&gt; released by Human Rights Watch showed entire villages torched to the ground in clashes between Myanmar&#39;s armed forces and local militants.
Rohingya children flee the Rakhine state by boat on Tuesday, September 12.
A woman collapses on September 12 after the wooden boat she and other refugees were traveling in crashed into the shore in Dakhinpara, Bangladesh.
The woman is carried to shore after her boat crashed in Dakhinpara.
A Rohinga woman cries after the boat crash in Dakhinpara on September 12.
Refugees jump from the boat in Dakhinpara on September 12.
A Rohingya child holds a baby as refugees wade through the Naf River in Bangladesh on September 12.
Rohingya men pray in a makeshift shelter near Cox&#39;s Bazar on Monday, September 11.
Bangladeshi volunteers distribute food to Rohingya refugees in Chittagong, Bangladesh, on Sunday, September 10.
Rohingya refugees walk across paddy fields after crossing the border in Gundum, Bangladesh, on Saturday, September 9.
A boat full of Rohingya refugees arrives on the Bangladeshi side of the Naf River on September 9.
A girl is carried to safety after crossing the Naf River on September 9.
Rohingya men reach out for relief supplies at a refugee camp in Bangladesh on September 9.
A Rohingya girl carries supplies at a refugee camp in Ukhia, Bangladesh, on September 9.
Refugees gather on the shoreline after arriving in Dakhinpara on Friday, September 8.
A Bangladeshi border guard orders Rohingya refugees to return to the Myanmar side of a small canal on Tuesday, August 29. Bangladesh has been struggling to cope with the influx of refugees.
Bangladeshi border guards stand watch on Saturday, August 26, as Rohingya refugees escape fresh gunfire near Myanmar&#39;s Rakhine state.
(CNN)Amnesty International said Thursday that Myanmar's ongoing crackdown on the Muslim minority Rohingya population is "ethnic cleansing."

In a scathing new report released Thursday, the humanitarian group said Myanmar's security forces have engaged in an "orchestrated campaign of systematic burnings" of Rohingya villages across northern Rakhine State for almost three weeks.
"There is a clear and systematic pattern of abuse here," said Tirana Hassan, crisis response director for Amnesty.
"Security forces surround a village, shoot people fleeing in panic and then torch houses to the ground. In legal terms, these are crimes against humanity, systematic attacks and forcible deportation of civilians."
    The report describes a targeted campaign to push out the Rohingya.
    "The evidence is irrefutable -- the Myanmar security forces are setting northern Rakhine State ablaze in a targeted campaign to push the Rohingya people out of Myanmar. Make no mistake: this is ethnic cleansing," Hassan said.
    More than 370,000 Rohingya -- many of them women and children -- have fled to Bangladesh to escape violence since August 25, according to the United Nations. That's an average of almost 20,000 a day.
    On Wednesday, the plight of the Rohingya prompted a rare rebuke from the UN Security Council.
    In the statement, the first the UN's most powerful body has made in nine years on the situation in Rakhine State, the 15-member council acknowledged militant attacks on Myanmar security forces but "condemned the subsequent violence," and called for "immediate steps to end the violence in Rakhine."
    A Myanmar government spokesman confirmed that almost 40% of all Rohingya villages in Myanmar's Rakhine State are now empty.
    The government claims it is fighting a terrorist insurgency, targeting terrorists suspected of masterminding an attack on police posts in late August.
    But the refugees tell a different story. They accuse the security forces of atrocities, burning villages, firing on civilians indiscriminately and of family members being taken away and never heard from again.
    Amnesty said it had detected at least 80 large-scale fires in predominantly Rohingya-inhabited areas since August 25, when the military's operation against insurgents began. Amnesty says it has matched satellite images of the burnings to eyewitness testimony and images of homes being torched.
    While "the true number of fires and extent of property destruction is likely to be much higher," Amnesty also says that satellite images form mixed ethnic areas show that non-Rohingya areas "appear to have been left untouched."