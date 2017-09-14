South Korea: North Korea launched missile over Japan

(CNN) South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday that "North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile from the vicinity of Sunan, Pyongyang."

The missile "flew over Japan and toward to the North Pacific Ocean," they said.

Japan's public broadcaster NHK showed a government warning, known as the J-Alert, that "a missile" has passed over Hokkaido, northern Japan, and landed in the Pacific Ocean. NHK also stated: "The government is advising people to stay away from anything that could be missile debris."

Citing the Japanese government, NHK added that the missile landed "2,000 kilometers off the cape of Erimo in Hokkaido at around 7:16 AM local time."

The launch comes just hours after the rogue nation responded to the United Nations Security Council's unanimous approval of additional sanctions by threatening to "sink" Japan and reduce the US mainland into "ash and darkness."

