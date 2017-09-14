They fled for their lives. He didn't survive

This story contains graphic images of a dead infant. Viewer discretion is advised.

(CNN) A young mother in a mustard-colored veil cradles the infant's lifeless body as though she is rocking him to sleep.

This is the moment she discovers the death of her infant son.

One-month-old Abdul Masood died after the wooden boat delivering his family to Bangladesh capsized Thursday in the waist-deep water of the Bay of Bengal on Shah Porir Dwip island, close to shore.