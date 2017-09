They fled for their lives. He didn't survive

This story contains graphic images of a dead infant. Viewer discretion is advised.

(CNN) A young mother in a mustard-colored veil cradles the infant's lifeless body as though she is rocking him to sleep.

The haunting photograph captures the heart-wrenching story of the mass exodus of Rohingya Muslims fleeing the ethnic violence in Myanmar.

Her name is Hanida Begum. Her people are often described as the most persecuted minority in the world

This is the moment she discovers the death of her infant son.

One-month-old Abdul Masood died after the wooden boat delivering his family to Bangladesh capsized Thursday in the waist-deep water of the Bay of Bengal on Shah Porir Dwip island, close to shore.