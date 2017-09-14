Myanmar government: Almost 40% of Rohingya villages are now empty

Story highlights Myanmar's government claims it is fighting a terrorist insurgency

The UN Security Council has condemned the violence in a rare unanimous rebuke

(CNN) Almost 40% of all Rohingya villages in Myanmar's Rakhine State are now empty, a government spokesperson has confirmed.

More than 370,000 Rohingya -- many of them women and children -- have fled to Bangladesh to escape violence since August 25, according to the United Nations, an average of almost 20,000 a day. The refugees speak of indiscriminate clearance operations, huts set on fire and family members being taken away and never heard from again.

Zaw Htay, a spokesman for Myanmar's Presidential Office, said the reason people abandoned their homes was because many were told to leave by family members who were involved in terrorist activities.

"Some of them are directly involved with terrorist activities and some are sympathizers for the terrorist group," Zaw Htay wrote in an email to CNN. "And some are running away to avoid arrest by police because they had some connections with the terrorist group."

The government says 176 out of 471, or 37.4% of all Rohingya villages are now empty of people, and an additional 34 villages were "partially abandoned."

Read More