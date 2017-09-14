Bangladesh hospital at breaking point taking Rohingya victims

Story highlights Staff fear the hospital could soon run out of basic supplies, including medicines

More than 380,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh to escape violence since August 25

Chittagong, Bangladesh (CNN) Overflowing with patients, many of them lying on thin, dirty mattresses on the floor, the Chittagong Hospital in Bangladesh is at breaking point.

The facility acts as the main trauma center -- and the main lifeline -- for Rohingya who have been injured fleeing violence in Myanmar.

Of the more than 100 Rohingya refugees that have been admitted, most of them have sustained injuries from gunshots, landmines or other explosions, the hospital director Brigadier General Muhammed Jalal Uddin tells CNN.

Teenager Umme Salma, who was admitted to hospital with a gunshot wound, sits up in bed with the aid of nurses.

A 13-year-old Rohingya girl, Umme Salma, arrived at the hospital on September 6 with a gunshot wound.

"The army fire bombed my house, then shot at me when I was trying to run away," she told CNN. "My mother is also here, she got shot three times. We came here by walking through the hills. My brother brought us to the hospital."

