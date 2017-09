(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

Latest on the hurricanes

In the wake of Irma, millions are still without power across the southeastern US, including more than 2.5 million in Florida . Recovery efforts continue and victims of the storm are dealing with the damage. Read four tales of storm survival here

President Trump and the first lady visited Florida , where they spent time with Irma victims and served meals to those in need.

Jose was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm , and it's proving to be unpredictable as it shifts west towards the US. Forecasters say the storm could strengthen over the weekend.

DACA: Deal or no deal?

President Trump denied claims that he is working on a deal with Democrats to protect recipients of the DACA program granting work permits to undocumented immigrants who came to America as children.

In other news

-- An internal investigation found that two Utah police officers violated policies when they arrested a nurse who would not let them draw blood from an unconscious patient.

-- Facebook still doesn't know the extent to which Russia used the platform to meddle with the 2016 US presidential election.

-- Startup founders trying to replace mom-and-pop shops with their new Bodega concept apologized after prompting online outrage from people accusing them of misappropriating immigrant culture and celebrating gentrification.

-- Former CNN talk show host Larry King reveals he was diagnosed with lung cancer

-- Comedy Central offers "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah a five-year contract extension