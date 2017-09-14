(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Latest on the hurricanes
In the wake of Irma, millions are still without power across the southeastern US, including more than 2.5 million in Florida. Recovery efforts continue and victims of the storm are dealing with the damage. Read four tales of storm survival here.
President Trump and the first lady visited Florida, where they spent time with Irma victims and served meals to those in need.
Jose was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, and it's proving to be unpredictable as it shifts west towards the US. Forecasters say the storm could strengthen over the weekend.
DACA: Deal or no deal?
President Trump denied claims that he is working on a deal with Democrats to protect recipients of the DACA program granting work permits to undocumented immigrants who came to America as children.
In other news
-- An internal investigation found that two Utah police officers violated policies when they arrested a nurse who would not let them draw blood from an unconscious patient.
-- Facebook still doesn't know the extent to which Russia used the platform to meddle with the 2016 US presidential election.
-- Startup founders trying to replace mom-and-pop shops with their new Bodega concept apologized after prompting online outrage from people accusing them of misappropriating immigrant culture and celebrating gentrification.
-- Former CNN talk show host Larry King reveals he was diagnosed with lung cancer.
-- Comedy Central offers "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah a five-year contract extension.
-- Amnesty International called Myanmar's ongoing crackdown on the Muslim minority Rohingya population "ethnic cleansing." Meanwhile, a Bangladesh hospital is at breaking point as nearly 400,000 flee the violence.
-- Hillary Clinton said it's time to eliminate the electoral college in an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper.