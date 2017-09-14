Breaking News

Nigeria announces $5.8 billion deal for record-breaking power project

By Kieron Monks, CNN

Updated 6:24 AM ET, Thu September 14, 2017

Chinese construction companies are developing a record-breaking hydropower project in Nigeria that has been compared to the world&#39;s largest hydropower plant the Three Gorges Dam (pictured) in Yichang, China.
Chinese construction companies are developing a record-breaking hydropower project in Nigeria that has been compared to the world's largest hydropower plant the Three Gorges Dam (pictured) in Yichang, China.
Africa is scattered with impressive renewable energy megaprojects. Harvesting the power of the Omo River, approximately 300km south west of the capital Addis Ababa, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.salini-impregilo.com/en/projects/in-progress/dams-hydroelectric-plants-hydraulic-works/gibe-iii-hydroelectric-project.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Gibe III&lt;/a&gt; is one of the largest of its kind in Africa.
Africa is scattered with impressive renewable energy megaprojects. Harvesting the power of the Omo River, approximately 300km south west of the capital Addis Ababa, Gibe III is one of the largest of its kind in Africa.
The project has started producing energy and with all turbines switched on, it will have an outgoing power capacity of 1,870 megawatts -- according to the Italian company, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.salini-impregilo.com/en/projects/in-progress/dams-hydroelectric-plants-hydraulic-works/gibe-iii-hydroelectric-project.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Salini Impregilo,&lt;/a&gt; which is building the dam on behalf of Ethiopian Electric Power.
The project has started producing energy and with all turbines switched on, it will have an outgoing power capacity of 1,870 megawatts -- according to the Italian company, Salini Impregilo, which is building the dam on behalf of Ethiopian Electric Power.
The world&#39;s largest concentrated solar power (CSP) plant, called the Noor Complex, is being built in the Moroccan desert. Noor 1, the first phase of three, is located near the town of Ouarzazate on the edge of the Sahara.&lt;br /&gt;It was switched on in February, 2016, and provides 160 megawatts of the project&#39;s planned 580 megawatt capacity. Once completed in 2018, the project is expected to provide electricity for 1.1 million people.
Noor Complex Solar Power Plant, MoroccoThe world's largest concentrated solar power (CSP) plant, called the Noor Complex, is being built in the Moroccan desert. Noor 1, the first phase of three, is located near the town of Ouarzazate on the edge of the Sahara.
It was switched on in February, 2016, and provides 160 megawatts of the project's planned 580 megawatt capacity. Once completed in 2018, the project is expected to provide electricity for 1.1 million people.
Morocco has &lt;a href=&quot;https://www-cif.climateinvestmentfunds.org/projects/morocco-noor-ii-and-iii-csp&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;committed to increasing&lt;/a&gt; its share of renewable energy generation to 42% by 2020.
Morocco has committed to increasing its share of renewable energy generation to 42% by 2020.
Several renewable power plants are operating in the geothermal fields of Olkaria, Kenya, harvesting the power of underground geothermal energy.&lt;br /&gt;The site is located on the floor of the Kenyan Rift Valley, near the shores of Lake Naivasha some 120 kilometers north-east of the capital, Nairobi.
Olkaria Geothermal Power Plant, KenyaSeveral renewable power plants are operating in the geothermal fields of Olkaria, Kenya, harvesting the power of underground geothermal energy.
The site is located on the floor of the Kenyan Rift Valley, near the shores of Lake Naivasha some 120 kilometers north-east of the capital, Nairobi.
A recent expansion,&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.kengen.co.ke/?q=kengen-press/kengen-commissions-entire-280mw-geothermal-project&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Olkaria III&lt;/a&gt;, began commercial operations in 2015 and is expected to power over 250,000 households in Kenya, supporting the Government&#39;s 2030 vision to increase generation capacity, according to the construction company, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ormat.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Ormat&lt;/a&gt;.&lt;br /&gt;The Olkaria plant has a capacity of 280 megawatts and is connected to the nation&#39;s grid. Geothermal power is big in Kenya, where it accounts for &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.kengen.co.ke/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;nearly half the country&#39;s energy supply&lt;/a&gt;.&lt;br /&gt;
Olkaria Geothermal Power Plant, KenyaA recent expansion, Olkaria III, began commercial operations in 2015 and is expected to power over 250,000 households in Kenya, supporting the Government's 2030 vision to increase generation capacity, according to the construction company, Ormat.
The Olkaria plant has a capacity of 280 megawatts and is connected to the nation's grid. Geothermal power is big in Kenya, where it accounts for nearly half the country's energy supply.
The 310 MW &lt;a href=&quot;http://ltwp.co.ke/overview-2/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Lake Turkana Wind Power Project,&lt;/a&gt; which is being developed in the country&#39;s North-East, will cover 40,000 acres. The 70 billion Kenyan Shillings ($690 million) project is the largest private investment in Kenya&#39;s history, according to the developers.
The 310 MW Lake Turkana Wind Power Project, which is being developed in the country's North-East, will cover 40,000 acres. The 70 billion Kenyan Shillings ($690 million) project is the largest private investment in Kenya's history, according to the developers.
At least 100 turbines are expected to be ready on site by September, 2016. On completion, the project will comprise 365 wind turbines, each with a capacity of 850 kilowatts, and will be connected to the national grid system. The company hopes to produce 18% of Kenya&#39;s electricity generating capacity when it comes online.
At least 100 turbines are expected to be ready on site by September, 2016. On completion, the project will comprise 365 wind turbines, each with a capacity of 850 kilowatts, and will be connected to the national grid system. The company hopes to produce 18% of Kenya's electricity generating capacity when it comes online.
An Africa-shaped 8.5 megawatt solar plant east of Rwanda&#39;s capital Kigali came into full production in December 2015. Its 28,360 photovoltaic panels spread across 17 hectares and light up 15,000 homes in the region -- &lt;a href=&quot;http://gigawattglobal.com/2015/02/08/gigawatt-global-launches-east-africas-first-solar-field/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;boosting electricity generation in Rwanda by 6%&lt;/a&gt;.&lt;br /&gt;
An Africa-shaped 8.5 megawatt solar plant east of Rwanda's capital Kigali came into full production in December 2015. Its 28,360 photovoltaic panels spread across 17 hectares and light up 15,000 homes in the region -- boosting electricity generation in Rwanda by 6%.
The project was&lt;a href=&quot;http://gigawattglobal.com/2015/02/08/gigawatt-global-launches-east-africas-first-solar-field/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; financed in collaboration with Power Africa&lt;/a&gt;, a transnational initiative launched in 2013 by U.S. President Obama with the aim of adding 30,000 megawatts of clean electricity to sub-Saharan Africa.
The project was financed in collaboration with Power Africa, a transnational initiative launched in 2013 by U.S. President Obama with the aim of adding 30,000 megawatts of clean electricity to sub-Saharan Africa.
The Ingula Hydroelectric Plant in South Africa has now begun production, and is the fourth of its kind to be built in the country. With some parts still under construction, it has a planned capacity of around 1,100 megawatts and will be one of the largest in terms of power generating capacity once fully operational, according to construction company Salini Impregilo.&lt;br /&gt;
The Ingula Hydroelectric Plant in South Africa has now begun production, and is the fourth of its kind to be built in the country. With some parts still under construction, it has a planned capacity of around 1,100 megawatts and will be one of the largest in terms of power generating capacity once fully operational, according to construction company Salini Impregilo.
Located below the Little Drakensberg mountain range along the border of the KwaZulu-Natal and Free State provinces, the project stretches underground through a large tunnel network several kilometers long. It will generate and store power using turbines and pumps which recycle the water by pumping it back up to the reservoirs at night when the demand is low.&lt;br /&gt;
Located below the Little Drakensberg mountain range along the border of the KwaZulu-Natal and Free State provinces, the project stretches underground through a large tunnel network several kilometers long. It will generate and store power using turbines and pumps which recycle the water by pumping it back up to the reservoirs at night when the demand is low.
Story highlights

  • Mambila hydropower project will be the largest power plant in Nigeria
  • Project has been in development for over 30 years
  • 100,000 people will be displaced

(CNN)The government of Nigeria has announced the award of a $5.8 billion contract to build what will be the largest power plant in the country.

The 3,050-megawatt Mambila hydroelectric power project in the state of Taraba will be delivered by a consortium of Chinese state-owned construction firms.
The megaproject will feature four dams between 50 and 150 meters tall, and take six years to complete, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, told reporters in Abuja.
    The Chinese Export-Import Bank will finance 85% of the development, with the Nigerian government contributing 15%.
    Minister Fashola claimed the project will deliver far-reaching benefits.
    "(Mambila) will have a transformational effect on all of Nigeria's socio-economic development," he said through a government spokesman, "It will have considerable positive impact on electricity supply nationwide, productivity, employment, tourism, technology transfer, rural development, irrigation, agriculture and food production."
    The Mambila Plateau in Taraba state. The project will cause considerable disruption and displacement, environmentalists warn.
    The Mambila Plateau in Taraba state. The project will cause considerable disruption and displacement, environmentalists warn.

    False starts

    The Mambila hydropower plant has been in development for over 30 years, but previous administrations have made little progress.
    In 2007, the Nigerian government awarded a $1.4 billion contract to two Chinese construction firms for a 2,600-megawatt plant, but the agreement broke down soon after.
    Attempts were made to revive the deal without success. But the deadlock was broken by conversations between the presidents of China and Nigeria in 2016, according to the spokesman of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.
    "The major breakthrough in the execution of this project was achieved when President Muhammadu Buhari initiated discussions at the level of the President of the Peoples Republic of China in the course of his State Visit (in 2016)," wrote government official Garba Shehu.
    The meeting resulted in the creation of a consortium of Chinese companies to deliver the project, according to Shehu, and an agreement that the Chinese government would commit finance to it.
    Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands in Beijing, during the former&#39;s state visit in 2016.
    Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands in Beijing, during the former's state visit in 2016.

    Power shortage

    Despite being one of the largest economies in Africa, over 40% of Nigerians live without access to electricity, according to World Bank figures.
    Hydropower, one of the cleanest and cheapest forms of power, is a key target for development as Nigeria is currently exploiting just a fraction of its potential resources.
    The country is also seeking to shift away from oil dependency, after plummeting oil prices triggered a recession.
    The clear need for the Mambila project could make it more likely to succeed, some analysts believe.
    "The prospects of project implementation starting are perhaps stronger than in previous decades," says Elizabeth Donnelly, deputy head of the Africa Programme at UK think tank Chatham House. "Nigeria continues, albeit slowly, with its complex power sector reform and badly needs to generate - and more importantly distribute - more power for its 180 million people."
    "Hydroelectricity is an important part of this mix, particularly for rural electrification."
    More than 40% of Nigerians are without access to electricity.
    More than 40% of Nigerians are without access to electricity.

    Risk factors

    The location of the development could lead to complications.
    "There is strong competition for land in Taraba state, which regularly sees outbreaks of ethno-religious violence," says Donnelly. "Such a project, with its need to resettle people, could considerably worsen the conflict dynamics and humanitarian situation in the state."
    Environmental groups have also raised concerns about the potential impact.
    "If the Mambila dam project does continue, it could mean disastrous environmental and social impacts for those already living in poverty along the banks of the Benue River," warned NGO International Rivers,
    The Nigerian government says that 100,000 people will be displaced by the development, and has pledged to resettle and compensate them.
    Taraba state Governor, Darius Dickson Ishaku, has welcomed the project for its potential to boost tourism and agriculture.

    Chinese interests

    The power plant is one of several major Chinese investments in Nigeria, including multiple railway projects.
    In January, Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi announced plans to invest a further $40 billion in Nigeria.
    "Nigeria is seen as an important power that China wants good relations with," says Yun Sun, a scholar of Chinese foreign policy at US think tank, The Stimson Center.
    Sun adds that the primary motivation is financial. Investments such as the Mambila power plant make good business sense.
    "Nigeria is using Chinese banks to hire Chinese companies for the project, which will create profits and jobs," she says. "China also wants to identify large projects that make it look good and (Mambila) falls into this category."
    But while China is likely to gain from the deal, Sun sees higher risk on the Nigerian side.
    "I am less optimistic about the financial impact on the Nigerian economy as the project is very large and there is a question about how Nigeria will repay the 85% finance from the Export-Import Bank," she says. "There could be implications for the national debt."