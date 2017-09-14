Story highlights Kenya's opposition demands election reform

East African nation scheduled to hold a presidential election on October 17

(CNN) Kenya's opposition party said it will not participate in the upcoming presidential election without major reforms to the national electoral commission.

"We will and we shall not participate in any election where it turns out to be a ritual and you end up with computer-generated leaders," said Moses Wetangula, a top official for the opposition party, National Super Alliance (NASA).

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) planned the second election after the Supreme Court determined the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta on August 8 was tainted by irregularities.

The ruling marked the first time in Africa that a court has nullified the re-election of a sitting leader.

