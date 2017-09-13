Rohingya refugees need your help

(CNN) An estimated 370,000 Rohingya refugees have fled violence in Myanmar and are seeking refuge in Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

A Rohingya woman breaks down after a fight erupted during food distribution by local volunteers at Kutupalong, Bangladesh, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017.

Food and basic safety are constant worries for the men, women and children fleeing Myanmar.

There are several organizations on the ground in Bangladesh to help the arriving refugees.

