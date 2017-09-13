Breaking News

Rohingya refugees need your help

By Bethany Hines, CNN

Updated 2:52 PM ET, Wed September 13, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Rohingya refugees walk across Paddy fields in the pouring rain at dusk after crossing the border from Myanmar on September 09, 2017 in Gundum, Bangladesh.
Rohingya refugees walk across Paddy fields in the pouring rain at dusk after crossing the border from Myanmar on September 09, 2017 in Gundum, Bangladesh.

(CNN)An estimated 370,000 Rohingya refugees have fled violence in Myanmar and are seeking refuge in Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

The Rohingya, an ethnic minority, have been denied citizenship by Myanmar for generations.
A Rohingya woman breaks down after a fight erupted during food distribution by local volunteers at Kutupalong, Bangladesh, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017.
A Rohingya woman breaks down after a fight erupted during food distribution by local volunteers at Kutupalong, Bangladesh, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017.
Food and basic safety are constant worries for the men, women and children fleeing Myanmar.
    There are several organizations on the ground in Bangladesh to help the arriving refugees.
    You can make an impact by clicking the button below:
    Read More
    Connect with Impact Your World on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @CNNImpact.