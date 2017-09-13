Hurricane Jose's looping path may bring it back toward Bahamas and US

Story highlights Most computer models indicate Jose will stay out to sea

But its odd, looping path could bring it near the Bahamas and US this weekend

(CNN) Hurricane Jose, sitting out in the Atlantic on Wednesday, is expected to make a slow clockwise rotation over the next 36 to 48 hours that could bring it closer to the US and the Bahamas.

Jose was 500 miles east-northeast of the southeastern Bahamas early Wednesday, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, making it a Category 1 storm.

It's expected to remain at hurricane intensity in the Western Atlantic, and it could strengthen as it takes an odd, looping path toward the US and Bahamas later this weekend.

Most computer models indicate Jose will stay out to sea and complete a tight enough loop to avoid moving onshore. Still, the forecasts were fairly uncertain about its path and its intensity.

Jose's impact is sure to be felt along the Southeast coast, bringing rough seas.