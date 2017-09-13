(CNN) Florida residents are facing days without power after Hurricane Irma uprooted homes, trees and power lines alike, leaving millions without electricity in simmering temperatures.

At least 16 storm-related deaths have been reported on the US mainland, according to local officials.

Before making landfall in the Florida Keys, Irma killed at least 38 people in the Caribbean islands.

"After visiting shelters this week and talking to people who evacuated due to Hurricane Irma, the number one thing I heard from families is that they want their power back on," Gov. Rick Scott said.

Customers who lost electricity on the eastern side of Florida will likely have power restored by this weekend, because fewer electrical poles came down in the storm than in other parts of the state, Florida Power & Light said Tuesday.

Customers on the west coast of Florida, where Hurricane Irma made landfall, will likely have power restored by September 22, according to the company.

The company is focusing first on schools, hospitals and other critical infrastructure.

'FPL please'

In Islamorada, resident Chris Crooks made a sign imploring Florida Power & Light to restore electricity.

"FPL please," the sign said with an arrow pointing to his street. He said he's tried to reach out to the company on social media but his power is still out.

"Maybe somebody can see because I've done all the Facebook stuff and I've done all the apps and this and that ... and they're just 'we're getting to you, we're getting to you," he said.

Several states affected

Massive power outages are crippling much of the Southeast on Tuesday. Among the hardest hit by Irma::

Florida:

About 4.4 million customers are without power across the state, authorities said. They include homes, organizations and businesses. Georgia: Almost 700,000 customers are in the dark, according to Georgia Power and Georgia EMC.

Almost 700,000 customers are in the dark, according to Georgia Power and Georgia EMC. South Carolina: Almost 55,000 customers have no power, according to Duke Energy and SCE&G.

North Carolina:

More than 29,000 customers don't have electricity, according to Duke Energy. Alabama: More than 7,000 customers are without electricity, Alabama Power said.

Areas cut off

Irma cut off communication in entire neighborhoods. Two days after the storm made landfall on Cudjoe Key, authorities and a few residents were finally able to reach some of the Florida Keys on Tuesday.

What they found was devastating: Based on initial estimates, 25% of the houses on the chain of islands have been destroyed, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said. An additional 65% suffered major damage.

"Basically, every house in the Keys was impacted some way," FEMA Administrator Brock Long said.

But Key West City Manager Jim Scholl told CNN those estimates might be high. The damage in his city and in his neighborhood on Cudjoe Key didn't match those dire numbers, he said.

One of the challenges in Key West is moving debris out of the roadways and fixing the water infrastructure -- the area is under a boil water advisory.

"That's why we don't want people to, en masse, return down here to the Keys. And we certainly understand the frustration," he said. "Everyone wants to get down here and check out their homes."

It's a long wait for those sifting through what's left of their homes throughout Florida in the oppressive heat and high humidity -- doing so while they wait for the power to come back on and thus the air conditioning.

Nine states impacted

Irma, which stretched 650 miles from east to west, has pummeled at least nine states -- deluging city streets, knocking over trees and destroying homes along the way.

At least 16 storm-related deaths have already been reported on the US mainland, according to local officials:

Florida

has reported 12 deaths, Alberto C. Moscoso, a spokesman for Florida Division of Emergency Management, said Tuesday evening. Georgia

had three deaths. A 62-year-old man who was on his roof was killed in Worth County, which experienced wind gusts of 69 mph. Another man was killed in Sandy Springs when a tree fell on his house. And a woman was killed when a tree struck her vehicle in Cumming. South Carolina had two deaths. A 57-year-old man was struck by a falling tree limb during the storm. State emergency officials said a driver with a Florida license plate also died from the storm, but did not give further details.

Flights, hospitals will be back online

While the Keys have an exhaustive recovery ahead, signs of normalcy will pop up Tuesday elsewhere in Florida.

And Florida Hospital, a health provider in the state, said it would reopen many of its impacted facilities on Tuesday or Wednesday.