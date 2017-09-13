Breaking News

Hurricane Irma: Florida faces days without power after deadly storm

By Steve Almasy, Holly Yan and Madison Park, CNN

Updated 3:25 AM ET, Wed September 13, 2017

Widespread destruction in the Florida Keys
Widespread destruction in the Florida Keys

(CNN)Florida residents are facing days without power after Hurricane Irma uprooted homes, trees and power lines alike, leaving millions without electricity in simmering temperatures.

At least 16 storm-related deaths have been reported on the US mainland, according to local officials.
Before making landfall in the Florida Keys, Irma killed at least 38 people in the Caribbean islands.
As Irma marched across the southeast this week, it knocked out power in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina and North Carolina, leaving 4.4 million customers without electricity. Key West had a high temperature of 92 degrees on Tuesday.
    "After visiting shelters this week and talking to people who evacuated due to Hurricane Irma, the number one thing I heard from families is that they want their power back on," Gov. Rick Scott said.
    Customers who lost electricity on the eastern side of Florida will likely have power restored by this weekend, because fewer electrical poles came down in the storm than in other parts of the state, Florida Power & Light said Tuesday.
    Customers on the west coast of Florida, where Hurricane Irma made landfall, will likely have power restored by September 22, according to the company.
    The company is focusing first on schools, hospitals and other critical infrastructure.

    'FPL please'

    In Islamorada, resident Chris Crooks made a sign imploring Florida Power & Light to restore electricity.
    "FPL please," the sign said with an arrow pointing to his street. He said he's tried to reach out to the company on social media but his power is still out.
    "Maybe somebody can see because I've done all the Facebook stuff and I've done all the apps and this and that ... and they're just 'we're getting to you, we're getting to you," he said.

    Several states affected

    In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, a house slides into the Atlantic Ocean in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Monday, September 11. Hurricane Irma has been downgraded to a tropical depression, but the deadly storm has left a trail of destruction throughout the Southeast.
    In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, a house slides into the Atlantic Ocean in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Monday, September 11. Hurricane Irma has been downgraded to a tropical depression, but the deadly storm has left a trail of destruction throughout the Southeast.
    Richard Shieldhouse maneuvers through storm surge floodwaters in Jacksonville, Florida, on September 11.
    Richard Shieldhouse maneuvers through storm surge floodwaters in Jacksonville, Florida, on September 11.
    Mario Valentine sits in his badly damaged home in Immokalee, Florida, on September 11.
    Mario Valentine sits in his badly damaged home in Immokalee, Florida, on September 11.
    Boats are partially submerged in Key Largo, Florida, on September 11.
    Boats are partially submerged in Key Largo, Florida, on September 11.
    Chris Stokes works in the mud as he helps clean up damage to his father&#39;s convenience store in Everglades City, Florida, on September 11.
    Chris Stokes works in the mud as he helps clean up damage to his father's convenience store in Everglades City, Florida, on September 11.
    Ashley Tomberg drags a tree branch from the roof of a neighbor&#39;s house in Gainesville, Florida, on September 11.
    Ashley Tomberg drags a tree branch from the roof of a neighbor's house in Gainesville, Florida, on September 11.
    Floodwaters inundate a car in Jacksonville on September 11.
    Floodwaters inundate a car in Jacksonville on September 11.
    A crocodile appears at the Dinner Key Marina in Miami on September 11.
    A crocodile appears at the Dinner Key Marina in Miami on September 11.
    John Duke tries to salvage his flooded vehicle in Jacksonville on September 11.
    John Duke tries to salvage his flooded vehicle in Jacksonville on September 11.
    A van sits in a sinkhole that opened up in Winter Springs, Florida, on September 11.
    A van sits in a sinkhole that opened up in Winter Springs, Florida, on September 11.
    People check out floodwaters at Jacksonville&#39;s Memorial Park on September 11.
    People check out floodwaters at Jacksonville's Memorial Park on September 11.
    Kelly McClenthen and her boyfriend, Daniel Harrison, walk through floodwaters in Bonita Springs, Florida, on September 11.
    Kelly McClenthen and her boyfriend, Daniel Harrison, walk through floodwaters in Bonita Springs, Florida, on September 11.
    A truck drives through a flooded street in in Key Largo on September 11.
    A truck drives through a flooded street in in Key Largo on September 11.
    A man walks by damage in Palm Shores, Florida, on September 11.
    A man walks by damage in Palm Shores, Florida, on September 11.
    Catharine Taylor Woods cleans up a broken awning outside her building in Wauchula, Florida, on September 11.
    Catharine Taylor Woods cleans up a broken awning outside her building in Wauchula, Florida, on September 11.
    The roof of a home is damaged in Marco Island, Florida, on September 11.
    The roof of a home is damaged in Marco Island, Florida, on September 11.
    Rick Freedman checks damage to his neighbor&#39;s home in Marco Island on September 11.
    Rick Freedman checks damage to his neighbor's home in Marco Island on September 11.
    Boats are partially submerged in a marina in downtown Miami on September 11.
    Boats are partially submerged in a marina in downtown Miami on September 11.
    People step out of their flooded home in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 11.
    People step out of their flooded home in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 11.
    A felled tree blocks a street in downtown Miami on September 11.
    A felled tree blocks a street in downtown Miami on September 11.
    Irma damaged this gas station roof in Bonita Springs.
    Irma damaged this gas station roof in Bonita Springs.
    Michele Snelling sleeps on couch cushions next to her 4-month-old daughter, Lauryn, at a middle school in St. Petersburg, Florida, on September 11. The school was filled with evacuees.
    Michele Snelling sleeps on couch cushions next to her 4-month-old daughter, Lauryn, at a middle school in St. Petersburg, Florida, on September 11. The school was filled with evacuees.
    Hotel guests navigate a dark stairwell after they lost power in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
    Hotel guests navigate a dark stairwell after they lost power in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
    People in Cape Coral, Florida, tend to a car that flipped over during Hurricane Irma on Sunday, September 10.
    People in Cape Coral, Florida, tend to a car that flipped over during Hurricane Irma on Sunday, September 10.
    A manatee lies stranded September 10 after waters receded during Irma&#39;s approach in Manatee County, Florida.
    A manatee lies stranded September 10 after waters receded during Irma's approach in Manatee County, Florida.
    High winds split this large tree in half in Fort Lauderdale.
    High winds split this large tree in half in Fort Lauderdale.
    An American flag is torn as Irma passes through Naples, Florida, on September 10.
    An American flag is torn as Irma passes through Naples, Florida, on September 10.
    A sheriff&#39;s deputy walks through a shelter in Naples after the power went out on September 10.
    A sheriff's deputy walks through a shelter in Naples after the power went out on September 10.
    A police officer walks over debris after a tornado touched down in Palm Bay, Florida, on September 10.
    A police officer walks over debris after a tornado touched down in Palm Bay, Florida, on September 10.
    Yaya Lopez holds her fiance, Howard Lopez, while they sleep in a middle-school hallway in St. Petersburg on September 10.
    Yaya Lopez holds her fiance, Howard Lopez, while they sleep in a middle-school hallway in St. Petersburg on September 10.
    Geoff Rutland, a local volunteer from Crossing Jordan Church, helps other residents get ice from a vending machine in Tampa, Florida, on September 10.
    Geoff Rutland, a local volunteer from Crossing Jordan Church, helps other residents get ice from a vending machine in Tampa, Florida, on September 10.
    PJ Pike checks on his boat and one belonging to a friend in Fort Myers. Both were sitting in mud at their moorings due to an unusually low tide on September 10.
    PJ Pike checks on his boat and one belonging to a friend in Fort Myers. Both were sitting in mud at their moorings due to an unusually low tide on September 10.
    People walk past a building in Miami where the roof was blown off by Hurricane Irma on September 10.
    People walk past a building in Miami where the roof was blown off by Hurricane Irma on September 10.
    An abandoned car sits in floodwaters during a storm surge in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    An abandoned car sits in floodwaters during a storm surge in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    Fallen trees block a parking lot in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    Fallen trees block a parking lot in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    Sailboats moored near Watson Island ride out the winds and waves on September 10.
    Sailboats moored near Watson Island ride out the winds and waves on September 10.
    Members of the Blinckman family use their personal devices in a stairwell utility closet as Hurricane Irma went over Key West, Florida, on September 10.
    Members of the Blinckman family use their personal devices in a stairwell utility closet as Hurricane Irma went over Key West, Florida, on September 10.
    Evacuees watch the weather from a shelter in Naples on September 10.
    Evacuees watch the weather from a shelter in Naples on September 10.
    Heavy winds and rain blow through Miami on September 10.
    Heavy winds and rain blow through Miami on September 10.
    Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Seidel fights fierce winds and flooded streets while reporting in Miami on September 10.
    Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Seidel fights fierce winds and flooded streets while reporting in Miami on September 10.
    A man records the gusty winds going through downtown Miami on September 10.
    A man records the gusty winds going through downtown Miami on September 10.
    A tree lies on a pickup truck after being knocked down by the high winds in Miami on September 10.
    A tree lies on a pickup truck after being knocked down by the high winds in Miami on September 10.
    Hotel guests eat breakfast by lamplight after the Courtyard Marriott was left without power in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    Hotel guests eat breakfast by lamplight after the Courtyard Marriott was left without power in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    Part of this crane tower collapsed in Miami on September 10.
    Part of this crane tower collapsed in Miami on September 10.
    People sit in the Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center as Irma approached Miami on Saturday, September 9. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/07/americas/gallery/hurricane-irma-caribbean/index.html&quot;&gt;See Hurricane Irma&#39;s impact on the Caribbean&lt;/a&gt;
    People sit in the Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center as Irma approached Miami on Saturday, September 9. See Hurricane Irma's impact on the Caribbean
    Massive power outages are crippling much of the Southeast on Tuesday. Among the hardest hit by Irma::
    • Florida: About 4.4 million customers are without power across the state, authorities said. They include homes, organizations and businesses.
    • Georgia: Almost 700,000 customers are in the dark, according to Georgia Power and Georgia EMC.
    • South Carolina: Almost 55,000 customers have no power, according to Duke Energy and SCE&G.
    • North Carolina: More than 29,000 customers don't have electricity, according to Duke Energy.
    • Alabama: More than 7,000 customers are without electricity, Alabama Power said.

    Areas cut off

    Irma cut off communication in entire neighborhoods. Two days after the storm made landfall on Cudjoe Key, authorities and a few residents were finally able to reach some of the Florida Keys on Tuesday.
    What they found was devastating: Based on initial estimates, 25% of the houses on the chain of islands have been destroyed, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said. An additional 65% suffered major damage.
    "Basically, every house in the Keys was impacted some way," FEMA Administrator Brock Long said.
    But Key West City Manager Jim Scholl told CNN those estimates might be high. The damage in his city and in his neighborhood on Cudjoe Key didn't match those dire numbers, he said.
    One of the challenges in Key West is moving debris out of the roadways and fixing the water infrastructure -- the area is under a boil water advisory.
    "That's why we don't want people to, en masse, return down here to the Keys. And we certainly understand the frustration," he said. "Everyone wants to get down here and check out their homes."
    It's a long wait for those sifting through what's left of their homes throughout Florida in the oppressive heat and high humidity -- doing so while they wait for the power to come back on and thus the air conditioning.
    Cuomo: Nothing left untouched in the Keys
    Nine states impacted

    Irma, which stretched 650 miles from east to west, has pummeled at least nine states -- deluging city streets, knocking over trees and destroying homes along the way.
    Hurricane Irma radar
    At least 16 storm-related deaths have already been reported on the US mainland, according to local officials:
    • Florida has reported 12 deaths, Alberto C. Moscoso, a spokesman for Florida Division of Emergency Management, said Tuesday evening.
    • Georgia had three deaths. A 62-year-old man who was on his roof was killed in Worth County, which experienced wind gusts of 69 mph. Another man was killed in Sandy Springs when a tree fell on his house. And a woman was killed when a tree struck her vehicle in Cumming.
    • South Carolina had two deaths. A 57-year-old man was struck by a falling tree limb during the storm. State emergency officials said a driver with a Florida license plate also died from the storm, but did not give further details.

    Flights, hospitals will be back online

    While the Keys have an exhaustive recovery ahead, signs of normalcy will pop up Tuesday elsewhere in Florida.
    Many of Florida's airports reopened with limited operations Tuesday.
    And Florida Hospital, a health provider in the state, said it would reopen many of its impacted facilities on Tuesday or Wednesday.
    This is the first time on record that the continental United States has had two Category 4 hurricane landfalls in the same year. Last month, Hurricane Harvey devastated much of coastal Texas and killed more than 70 people.

    CNN's Chris Cuomo in Big Pine Key, Florida, and CNN's Chris Boyette, Tina Burnside, Rene Marsh, Darran Simon, and Keith Allen contributed to this report.