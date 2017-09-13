(CNN) In the right place at the right time, a Texas man who weathered Hurricane Harvey and is now in Key Largo has become a go-to for evacuees wanting to know how their property fared after Hurricane Irma barreled through Florida.

Houston resident Brad Whitworth knew his second home in the Keys sat in the path of Irma.

Sleep-deprived and running on adrenalin, Whitworth packed up supplies and flew late last week to Florida to prepare his home for the beating it was about it receive. His wife bought him a round-trip ticket expecting him to return, but once in Key Largo Whitworth knew he had to stay.

Whitworth documented his experience on Instagram to let his wife back in Texas and others know what the community was facing. But it was what Whitworth took on after the storm that has made his social media a bit different.

Helping the Keys community