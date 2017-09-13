Breaking News

Order is returning to the Florida Keys, but services remain scarce

By Eliott C. McLaughlin, CNN

Updated 3:58 PM ET, Wed September 13, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Widespread destruction in the Florida Keys
Widespread destruction in the Florida Keys

    JUST WATCHED

    Widespread destruction in the Florida Keys

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Resident to Big Pine Key neighbors: "There's nothing here. ... Just stay away for about two weeks"
  • Roads looking much better, but power, water, cell service, gas stations and hospitals face hurdles

(CNN)Determining how badly Hurricane Irma wrecked the Florida Keys may lie in what constitutes good news coming from the island chain.

A couple of grocery stores are open limited hours in Key Largo. If you have a bucket of water, you can flush your toilet in Key West. Fuel is arriving, but in certain areas there's no electricity to pump it. The Keys remain under curfew, and there have been only a handful of looters arrested. Roads and airports are cleared but largely restricted to transporting rescuers and relief supplies.
The death toll as of midday Wednesday was eight, along with 40 injuries, according to Monroe County officials, who characterized the number of casualties as "very small."
    In Big Pine Key, about 10 miles east of where Irma made landfall in Cudjoe Key, devastation was everywhere. No structure was left untouched, and many were among the estimated 25% of Florida Keys homes that were destroyed.
    Residents begin returning home
    Read More
    Still, Richard Tabacco, whose home saw only minor damage, was in a glass-half-full kind of mood Wednesday. His boss had given him a broken generator, which he repaired and connected to his home, he said.
    "We slept in my bedroom with air conditioning last night. I've got battery-powered fans, hot coffee, food. The milk is cold again. It's a good day," he said.
    Yes, Big Pine Key absorbed the brunt of Irma's gusts and torrents, but "we've got all our hands and toes, all my family members," he said. "Things can be replaced. You can't replace families."
    But don't be misled by his sunny demeanor. Though he and his family are living in relative comfort, Tabacco warned his fellow Conch Republicans to stay away and let first responders finish their work.
    "Don't even bother. We shouldn't be here. There's nothing. Services are a long ways away. We're truly on our own. There's nothing here. There's no gas. There's no water. There's no stores. There's no electricity. There's no cell phone service. Just stay away for about two weeks," he said. "Y'all can come back later."
    The county has yet to estimate the level of destruction, either in percentages or dollars, but at this point they're prioritizing life over property.
    Rescue teams, law enforcement and military personnel continue going door-to-door and should be able to cover about 90% of the most devastated areas -- Big Pine and Cudjoe keys, among them -- by sometime Wednesday, the county said in a news release.

    Most remain without power

    Florida Keys residents get first look at homes
    Florida Keys residents get first look at homes

      JUST WATCHED

      Florida Keys residents get first look at homes

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Florida Keys residents get first look at homes 04:00
    The Upper Keys, which include Key Largo, Tavernier and Islamorada, are bouncing back quicker than the Middle and Lower Keys, likely owing to their distance from Irma's eye and proximity to the Florida mainland.
    Farther down the island chain, utilities and communications remain spotty or nonexistent. The tail end of the archipelago, however, from Key West eastward to Big Coppitt Key, appears to have fared better than the Middle Keys.
    "Things look real damaged from the air, but when you clear the trees and all the debris, it's not much damage to the houses," said Monroe County Commissioner Heather Carruthers, who lives in Key West.
    With the exception of some missing shutters, Carruthers' home, which was built in 1889, survived largely unscathed, she said in a news release.
    Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Floodwaters surround vehicles in Callahan, Florida, on Tuesday, September 12. Hurricane Irma has left a trail of destruction across the Southeast after making landfall in the Florida Keys.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Floodwaters surround vehicles in Callahan, Florida, on Tuesday, September 12. Hurricane Irma has left a trail of destruction across the Southeast after making landfall in the Florida Keys.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 52
    Jose Encarnacion pulls a chicken from a cage as he gathers belongings from his flooded house in Bonita Springs, Florida, on September 12.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Jose Encarnacion pulls a chicken from a cage as he gathers belongings from his flooded house in Bonita Springs, Florida, on September 12.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 52
    Joseph Dupuis III stacks boxes off the floor in his parents&#39; water-logged apartment in Jacksonville, Florida, on September 12.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Joseph Dupuis III stacks boxes off the floor in his parents' water-logged apartment in Jacksonville, Florida, on September 12.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 52
    Motorists in Estero, Florida, fill gas cans September 12, moments before police shut the station down because of a curfew.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Motorists in Estero, Florida, fill gas cans September 12, moments before police shut the station down because of a curfew.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 52
    Mike Gilbert and his daughter Brooke embrace in front of a relative&#39;s destroyed condominium building in Islamorada in the Florida Keys on September 12.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Mike Gilbert and his daughter Brooke embrace in front of a relative's destroyed condominium building in Islamorada in the Florida Keys on September 12.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 52
    Members of the US Coast Guard operate in floodwaters during rescue missions in Hastings, Florida, on September 12.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Members of the US Coast Guard operate in floodwaters during rescue missions in Hastings, Florida, on September 12.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 52
    Waist-deep in floodwater, Shelly Hughes gets her first look at the inside of her camper in Arcadia, Florida, on September 12.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Waist-deep in floodwater, Shelly Hughes gets her first look at the inside of her camper in Arcadia, Florida, on September 12.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 52
    In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, a house slides into the Atlantic Ocean in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Monday, September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, a house slides into the Atlantic Ocean in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Monday, September 11.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 52
    Richard Shieldhouse maneuvers through storm-surge floodwaters in Jacksonville on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Richard Shieldhouse maneuvers through storm-surge floodwaters in Jacksonville on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 52
    Mario Valentine sits in his badly damaged home in Immokalee, Florida, on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Mario Valentine sits in his badly damaged home in Immokalee, Florida, on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 52
    Boats are partially submerged in Key Largo, Florida, on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Boats are partially submerged in Key Largo, Florida, on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 52
    Chris Stokes works in the mud as he helps clean up damage to his father&#39;s convenience store in Everglades City, Florida, on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Chris Stokes works in the mud as he helps clean up damage to his father's convenience store in Everglades City, Florida, on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 52
    Ashley Tomberg drags a tree branch from the roof of a neighbor&#39;s house in Gainesville, Florida, on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Ashley Tomberg drags a tree branch from the roof of a neighbor's house in Gainesville, Florida, on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 52
    Floodwaters inundate a car in Jacksonville on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Floodwaters inundate a car in Jacksonville on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 52
    A crocodile appears at the Dinner Key Marina in Miami on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    A crocodile appears at the Dinner Key Marina in Miami on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 52
    John Duke tries to salvage his flooded vehicle in Jacksonville on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    John Duke tries to salvage his flooded vehicle in Jacksonville on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 52
    A van sits in a sinkhole that opened up in Winter Springs, Florida, on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    A van sits in a sinkhole that opened up in Winter Springs, Florida, on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 52
    People check out floodwaters at Jacksonville&#39;s Memorial Park on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    People check out floodwaters at Jacksonville's Memorial Park on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 52
    Kelly McClenthen and her boyfriend, Daniel Harrison, walk through floodwaters in Bonita Springs on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Kelly McClenthen and her boyfriend, Daniel Harrison, walk through floodwaters in Bonita Springs on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 52
    A truck drives through a flooded street in Key Largo on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    A truck drives through a flooded street in Key Largo on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 52
    A man walks by damage in Palm Shores, Florida, on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    A man walks by damage in Palm Shores, Florida, on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 52
    Catharine Taylor Woods cleans up a broken awning outside her building in Wauchula, Florida, on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Catharine Taylor Woods cleans up a broken awning outside her building in Wauchula, Florida, on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 52
    The roof of a home is damaged in Marco Island, Florida, on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    The roof of a home is damaged in Marco Island, Florida, on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 52
    Rick Freedman checks damage to his neighbor&#39;s home in Marco Island on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Rick Freedman checks damage to his neighbor's home in Marco Island on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 52
    Boats are partially submerged in a marina in downtown Miami on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Boats are partially submerged in a marina in downtown Miami on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 52
    People step out of their flooded home in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    People step out of their flooded home in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 52
    A felled tree blocks a street in downtown Miami on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    A felled tree blocks a street in downtown Miami on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 52
    Irma damaged this gas station roof in Bonita Springs.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Irma damaged this gas station roof in Bonita Springs.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 52
    Michele Snelling sleeps on couch cushions next to her 4-month-old daughter, Lauryn, at a middle school in St. Petersburg, Florida, on September 11. The school was filled with evacuees.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Michele Snelling sleeps on couch cushions next to her 4-month-old daughter, Lauryn, at a middle school in St. Petersburg, Florida, on September 11. The school was filled with evacuees.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 52
    Hotel guests navigate a dark stairwell after they lost power in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Hotel guests navigate a dark stairwell after they lost power in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 52
    People in Cape Coral, Florida, tend to a car that flipped over during Hurricane Irma on Sunday, September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    People in Cape Coral, Florida, tend to a car that flipped over during Hurricane Irma on Sunday, September 10.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 52
    A manatee lies stranded September 10 after waters receded during Irma&#39;s approach in Manatee County, Florida.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    A manatee lies stranded September 10 after waters receded during Irma's approach in Manatee County, Florida.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 52
    High winds split this large tree in half in Fort Lauderdale.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    High winds split this large tree in half in Fort Lauderdale.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 52
    An American flag is torn as Irma passes through Naples, Florida, on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    An American flag is torn as Irma passes through Naples, Florida, on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 52
    A sheriff&#39;s deputy walks through a shelter in Naples after the power went out on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    A sheriff's deputy walks through a shelter in Naples after the power went out on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 52
    A police officer walks over debris after a tornado touched down in Palm Bay, Florida, on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    A police officer walks over debris after a tornado touched down in Palm Bay, Florida, on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 52
    Yaya Lopez holds her fiance, Howard Lopez, while they sleep in a middle-school hallway in St. Petersburg on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Yaya Lopez holds her fiance, Howard Lopez, while they sleep in a middle-school hallway in St. Petersburg on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 52
    Geoff Rutland, a local volunteer from Crossing Jordan Church, helps other residents get ice from a vending machine in Tampa, Florida, on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Geoff Rutland, a local volunteer from Crossing Jordan Church, helps other residents get ice from a vending machine in Tampa, Florida, on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 52
    PJ Pike checks on his boat and one belonging to a friend in Fort Myers. Both were sitting in mud at their moorings due to an unusually low tide on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    PJ Pike checks on his boat and one belonging to a friend in Fort Myers. Both were sitting in mud at their moorings due to an unusually low tide on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 52
    People walk past a building in Miami where the roof was blown off by Hurricane Irma on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    People walk past a building in Miami where the roof was blown off by Hurricane Irma on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 52
    An abandoned car sits in floodwaters during a storm surge in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    An abandoned car sits in floodwaters during a storm surge in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 52
    Fallen trees block a parking lot in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Fallen trees block a parking lot in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 52
    Sailboats moored near Watson Island ride out the winds and waves on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Sailboats moored near Watson Island ride out the winds and waves on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 52
    Members of the Blinckman family use their personal devices in a stairwell utility closet as Hurricane Irma went over Key West, Florida, on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Members of the Blinckman family use their personal devices in a stairwell utility closet as Hurricane Irma went over Key West, Florida, on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 52
    Evacuees watch the weather from a shelter in Naples on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Evacuees watch the weather from a shelter in Naples on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 52
    Heavy winds and rain blow through Miami on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Heavy winds and rain blow through Miami on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 52
    Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Seidel fights fierce winds and flooded streets while reporting in Miami on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Seidel fights fierce winds and flooded streets while reporting in Miami on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 52
    A man records the gusty winds going through downtown Miami on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    A man records the gusty winds going through downtown Miami on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 52
    A tree lies on a pickup truck after being knocked down by the high winds in Miami on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    A tree lies on a pickup truck after being knocked down by the high winds in Miami on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    49 of 52
    Hotel guests eat breakfast by lamplight after the Courtyard Marriott was left without power in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Hotel guests eat breakfast by lamplight after the Courtyard Marriott was left without power in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    50 of 52
    Part of this crane tower collapsed in Miami on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Part of this crane tower collapsed in Miami on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    51 of 52
    People sit in the Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center as Irma approached Miami on Saturday, September 9. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/07/americas/gallery/hurricane-irma-caribbean/index.html&quot;&gt;See Hurricane Irma&#39;s impact on the Caribbean&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    People sit in the Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center as Irma approached Miami on Saturday, September 9. See Hurricane Irma's impact on the Caribbean
    Hide Caption
    52 of 52
    01 irma florida 091302 irma florida 091303 irma florida 091304 irma florida 091305 irma florida 091306 irma florida 091307 irma florida 091301 irma florida 091203 irma florida 091208 irma florida 091205 irma florida 091211 irma florida 091204 irma florida 091206 irma florida 091209 irma florida 091202 irma florida 091210 irma florida 091207 irma florida 091229 irma florida 091131 irma florida 091130 irma florida 091132 irma florida 091133 irma florida 091104 irma florida 091114 irma florida 091117 Irma florida 091116 Irma florida 091109 irma florida 091121 irma florida 0911 RESTRICTED13 irma florida 091149 irma florida 091050 irma florida 091052 irma florida 091041 irma florida 091035 irma florida 091033 irma florida 091044 irma florida 091025 irma florida 091013 irma florida 091045 irma florida 091042 irma florida 091043 irma florida 091017 irma florida 091019 Irma Florida 091028 irma florida 091037 irma florida 091008 Irma Florida 0910 RESTRICTED38 irma florida 0910 RESTRICTED09 Irma Florida 091026 irma florida 091027 irma florida 091007 Irma Florida 0910
    Keys Energy Service says it will likely restore power to the 9-mile stretch between Key West and Big Coppitt in the next seven to 10 days, whereas areas east of Big Coppitt should plan for a month without electricity, "but hope for sooner."
    Irma leaves millions without power
    As of Wednesday roughly 7% of the utility's customers, situated between Key West and Big Pine Key, had power. Florida Electric Cooperatives Association, which serves the majority of the Keys, said 30% of their customers had their electricity restored.
    The biggest hurdle Keys Energy Services faces is restoring infrastructure, as it is working to repair about 300 downed power lines, according to the county.
    Brock Long, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, was slated to arrive in the Keys on Wednesday, along with Gov. Rick Scott. Long had a message for Keys resident irked by the pace of recovery.
    "If the citizens are frustrated about not being able to get the support they need right now, that's exactly why we asked them to leave," he said. "We are doing everything we can and working very closely with Gov. Scott to try and get there and alleviate the situation and stabilize that situation in Monroe County as quickly as we can."

    Long slog to recovery

    Widespread destruction in the Florida Keys
    Widespread destruction in the Florida Keys

      JUST WATCHED

      Widespread destruction in the Florida Keys

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Widespread destruction in the Florida Keys 01:19
    Monroe County is indeed reporting progress every day. Eighty percent of roads in the Keys are cleared of debris, and the Overseas Highway, which runs 113 miles from the tip of mainland Florida to Key West, has been cleared for travel. That includes all 42 bridges and two 300-foot patches, on Lower Matecumbe and Bahia Honda key, that were washed out by Irma.
    In Key West, officials expect roads to be cleared by late Wednesday, City Manager Jim Scholl said. Officials are still restricting re-entry to residents and business owners in the Upper Keys, from Lower Matecumbe Key eastward.
    "Did anybody think after the epic hurricane that we experienced that our streets are as clear as they are now?" Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi asked in a news release. "We've been very fortunate public works and everyone in on this effort has been doing a heck of a job."
    A boil-water notice remains in effect, but the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority reports the main transmission line delivering water from the mainland is intact. The utility had restored water pressure from the Upper Keys all the way to Stock Island, just east of Key West.
    Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    People collect food that was delivered by emergency workers in the Sandy Ground area of Marigot, St. Martin, on Tuesday, September 12. Hurricane Irma devastated the Caribbean island and others in the region.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    People collect food that was delivered by emergency workers in the Sandy Ground area of Marigot, St. Martin, on Tuesday, September 12. Hurricane Irma devastated the Caribbean island and others in the region.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 52
    Buildings are destroyed in St. Martin on September 12.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Buildings are destroyed in St. Martin on September 12.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 52
    French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with St. Martin residents during a visit to the island on September 12.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with St. Martin residents during a visit to the island on September 12.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 52
    French soldiers patrol St. Martin on September 12.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    French soldiers patrol St. Martin on September 12.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 52
    A person works to clean up a street September 12 after Hurricane Irma flooded parts of Havana, Cuba.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A person works to clean up a street September 12 after Hurricane Irma flooded parts of Havana, Cuba.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 52
    A man makes repairs in Havana on September 12.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A man makes repairs in Havana on September 12.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 52
    This Marigot church was among the buildings destroyed in the storm.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    This Marigot church was among the buildings destroyed in the storm.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 52
    Cubans affected by Hurricane Irma line up to collect drinking water in Isabela de Sagua, Cuba, on Monday, September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Cubans affected by Hurricane Irma line up to collect drinking water in Isabela de Sagua, Cuba, on Monday, September 11.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 52
    Dutch King Willem-Alexander, front right, tours damage in St. Maarten on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Dutch King Willem-Alexander, front right, tours damage in St. Maarten on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 52
    A palm tree sticks out of a pool on the French side of St. Martin on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A palm tree sticks out of a pool on the French side of St. Martin on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 52
    A woman stands next to her water-logged belongings that had been laid out to dry in front of her home in Isabela de Sagua on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A woman stands next to her water-logged belongings that had been laid out to dry in front of her home in Isabela de Sagua on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 52
    People line up for supplies in St. Martin on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    People line up for supplies in St. Martin on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 52
    The skeleton of a boat drifts in St. Martin&#39;s Simpson Bay on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    The skeleton of a boat drifts in St. Martin's Simpson Bay on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 52
    People salvage material from the remains of a house in Isabela de Sagua on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    People salvage material from the remains of a house in Isabela de Sagua on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 52
    Members of the British Army provide support on Tortola, one of the British Virgin Islands.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Members of the British Army provide support on Tortola, one of the British Virgin Islands.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 52
    A woman carries a dog at an airport checkpoint in St. Martin on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A woman carries a dog at an airport checkpoint in St. Martin on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 52
    People wade through a flooded street as a wave crashes in Havana on Sunday, September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    People wade through a flooded street as a wave crashes in Havana on Sunday, September 10.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 52
    Two men search through the rubble of their St. Martin restaurant on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Two men search through the rubble of their St. Martin restaurant on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 52
    People make their way through debris in the Cojimar neighborhood of Havana on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    People make their way through debris in the Cojimar neighborhood of Havana on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 52
    People board a plane leaving St. Martin on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    People board a plane leaving St. Martin on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 52
    A man wades through a flooded street in Havana on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A man wades through a flooded street in Havana on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 52
    An overview of Havana shows flooded streets on Saturday, September 9.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    An overview of Havana shows flooded streets on Saturday, September 9.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 52
    A woman surveys flooding in Havana on September 9.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A woman surveys flooding in Havana on September 9.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 52
    A boat rests in a cemetery after Irma tore through Marigot, St. Martin.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A boat rests in a cemetery after Irma tore through Marigot, St. Martin.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 52
    Residents return home after Irma passed through Caibarien, Cuba, on September 9.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Residents return home after Irma passed through Caibarien, Cuba, on September 9.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 52
    A man walks in Caibarien on September 9.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A man walks in Caibarien on September 9.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 52
    A man carries a child through a flooded street in Fort-Liberte, Haiti, on Friday, September 8.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A man carries a child through a flooded street in Fort-Liberte, Haiti, on Friday, September 8.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 52
    A man walks on a St. Martin street covered in debris on September 8.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A man walks on a St. Martin street covered in debris on September 8.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 52
    A damaged home is tilted onto its side on the Puerto Rican island of Culebra on Thursday, September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A damaged home is tilted onto its side on the Puerto Rican island of Culebra on Thursday, September 7.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 52
    A home is surrounded by debris in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A home is surrounded by debris in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 52
    Irma damage is seen in St. Martin&#39;s Orient Bay on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Irma damage is seen in St. Martin's Orient Bay on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 52
    Employees from an electrical company work to clear a fallen tree in Sanchez, Dominican Republic.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Employees from an electrical company work to clear a fallen tree in Sanchez, Dominican Republic.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 52
    A woman makes her way through debris in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A woman makes her way through debris in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 52
    In this image made from video, damaged houses are seen in St. Thomas on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    In this image made from video, damaged houses are seen in St. Thomas on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 52
    The storm left widespread destruction on the island of Barbuda on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    The storm left widespread destruction on the island of Barbuda on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 52
    A flattened home is seen in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A flattened home is seen in Nagua, Dominican Republic, on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 52
    Nagua residents ride through an area affected by the storm on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Nagua residents ride through an area affected by the storm on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 52
    Trash and debris is washed ashore in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Trash and debris is washed ashore in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 52
    People walk through damage in Marigot, St. Martin, on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    People walk through damage in Marigot, St. Martin, on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 52
    People survey damage in Marigot on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    People survey damage in Marigot on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 52
    Bluebeard&#39;s Castle, a resort in St. Thomas, was hit hard by Irma. St. Thomas resident David Velez sent this photo to CNN on September 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Bluebeard's Castle, a resort in St. Thomas, was hit hard by Irma. St. Thomas resident David Velez sent this photo to CNN on September 7.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 52
    Irma ruined these vehicles in St. Thomas.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Irma ruined these vehicles in St. Thomas.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 52
    Waves smash into St. Martin on Wednesday, September 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Waves smash into St. Martin on Wednesday, September 6.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 52
    A man looks at a vehicle turned upside down in the British territory of Anguilla.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A man looks at a vehicle turned upside down in the British territory of Anguilla.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 52
    An aerial view of St. Martin on September 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    An aerial view of St. Martin on September 6.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 52
    Damaged cars are seen on a St. Martin beach on September 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Damaged cars are seen on a St. Martin beach on September 6.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 52
    A boat is washed onto shore in St. Martin.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A boat is washed onto shore in St. Martin.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 52
    Cars are piled up in Marigot on September 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Cars are piled up in Marigot on September 6.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 52
    A man walks past damaged buildings in St. Martin on September 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A man walks past damaged buildings in St. Martin on September 6.
    Hide Caption
    49 of 52
    A car is flipped onto its side in Marigot.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    A car is flipped onto its side in Marigot.
    Hide Caption
    50 of 52
    Broken palm trees are scattered on a Marigot beach on September 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Broken palm trees are scattered on a Marigot beach on September 6.
    Hide Caption
    51 of 52
    Irma floods a beach in Marigot on September 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma tears through Caribbean
    Irma floods a beach in Marigot on September 6.
    Hide Caption
    52 of 52
    04 irma st martin 091205 irma st martin 091202 irma st martin 0912 macron01 irma st martin 091201 irma cuba 091202 irma cuba 091201 irma st maarten 091203 Irma Cuba 091102 Irma St Maarten 091104 Irma St Martin 0911 RESTRICTED01 Irma Cuba 091105 Irma St Martin 0911 RESTRICTED01 Irma St Maarten 091102 Irma Cuba 091101 Irma British Virgin Islands 091203 Irma St Martin 091105 irma cuba 091001 Irma st martin 091008 irma cuba 091002 Irma st martin 091001 irma cuba 091009 Irma Cuba 090908 Irma Cuba 090902 Irma st martin 090903 Irma Cuba 090902 Irma Cuba 090901 irma haiti 090816 irma st martin 0908irma puerto rico 090705 irma dominican republic 090715 irma St Martin 090704 irma dominican republic 090704 irma puerto rico 090707 St Thomas Irma 090701 irma Barbuda 090702 irma dominican republic 090703 irma dominican republic 090701 irma haiti 090702 Irma St Martin 090701 Irma St Martin 090702 St Thomas Irma 090705 St Thomas Irma 090704 Irma St Maarten 0907irma anguilla 090603 Irma St Maarten 090714 Irma St Martin 090713 Irma St Martin 090711 Irma St Martin 090712 Irma St Martin 090709 Irma St Martin 090707 Irma St Martin 090708 Irma St Martin 0907
    "Most of the homes and businesses not receiving water in the Upper and Middle Keys is mostly due to broken lines in people's yards that were were ripped up by fallen trees," the county said.
    Is Hurricane Jose headed to the States?
    Hospitals are still struggling to become fully operational, but Mariners Hospital in Tavernier has opened its emergency room, and disaster medical assistance teams are scheduled to set up in Key West and Marathon sometime Wednesday.
    Commercial flights have yet to take off, but the island chain's three airports (one of them military) are open to flights transporting manpower and relief supplies. C-130s have been departing and arriving "constantly," carrying resources, including water and food, Monroe County Emergency Management Director Martin Senterfitt said in a news release.
    Other signs of progress include Verizon and AT&T crews working to restore cell service to the islands and officials continuing to establish distribution points to hand out food and water. Some of the 2,000 National Guardsmen in the Keys are assisting in the latter.
    Mike Wallace, who rode out Irma house-sitting a friend's home in Big Pine Key, saw Irma's wrath firsthand when 8 feet of storm surge rushed into the residence. On Wednesday, he was witnessing the suffering and destruction all around him, he told CNN.
    "We're slowly getting supplies down here, but we really need communication services and food and fuel desperately. There's a lot of people here that are really suffering," he said. "Fuel and communications is the greatest need, and the food's been trickling in."

    CNN's Chris Cuomo and John Berman contributed to this report.