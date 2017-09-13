Breaking News

What 10 days without power will look like -- and what to do

By Holly Yan, CNN

Updated 6:09 PM ET, Wed September 13, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Carolyn Cole removes belongings from her Bonita Springs home that was flooded by Hurricane Irma. Cole&#39;s house could be without power for 10 days.
Carolyn Cole removes belongings from her Bonita Springs home that was flooded by Hurricane Irma. Cole's house could be without power for 10 days.

(CNN)At this point, a day or two without power seems like just a minor inconvenience. Maybe some spoiled milk in the fridge. Or the frustration of a drained cellphone.

But much of eastern Florida hasn't had electricity since last weekend. And parts of the state's battered west coast might not get power for another 10 days.
Hurricane Irma annihilated parts of the Florida Keys.
Hurricane Irma annihilated parts of the Florida Keys.
The danger was exemplified Wednesday, when eight people died in Hollywood, Florida, after their nursing home lost air conditioning. The residents' causes of death are being investigated.
"I'm afraid the death toll from Irma is not over yet," said Craig Fugate, former administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Fugate himself had no power Wednesday in his Gainesville home.
    Electricity can literally be a lifeline, powering everything from hospitals to oxygen tanks.
    Read More
    So, what will 10 days without power look like? Here's what to expect, and what to do about it:

    Dangerous (even deadly) heat

    The most devastated parts of Florida will endure temperatures in the 90s over the next few days. Combined with oppressive humidity and relentless mosquitoes, the situation will be miserable -- if not deadly.
    8 dead from Florida nursing home with no air conditioning
    8 dead from Florida nursing home with no air conditioning
    In Bradenton, "It's over 100 degrees," resident Alexis Davis said. The apartment she shares with her boyfriend and two roommates hasn't had electricity since Sunday.
    "We can't stay in the apartment," Davis said. "We've seen people sitting out in their car so that they have some air conditioning."
    For those who require oxygen tanks or refrigerated medication, the power outage can be especially dire.
    "I have enough bottled oxygen to last several days," said 91-year-old Philip Dennen. "But without power, we'll be in a little trouble."
    What to do:
    For the elderly or vulnerable, "Please go to a shelter or call 911," said Rob Gould, chief communications officer for Florida Power & Light. "Please do not wait."
    Veteran worries about oxygen supply without power
    Veteran worries about oxygen supply without power
    Fugate said those needing refrigerated medication may be able to go to their local pharmacy, because many pharmacies have improved their use of generators and are able to return to business.
    "Sending people home with (medicine in) Styrofoam coolers is one option," he said.
    For otherwise healthy residents, the Energy Education Council offers several tips on surviving the heat. Among them:
    -- Dress in loose, lightweight clothing and stay on the lowest level of your home.
    -- Use battery-powered fans.
    -- Close all drapes and blinds on the sunny side of your home.

    Fuel shortages

    "Fuel and communications is the greatest need," said Mike Wallace, who rode out the storm on Big Pine Key, a Florida island decimated by Hurricane Irma.
    Florida Keys residents get first look at homes
    Florida Keys residents get first look at homes

      JUST WATCHED

      Florida Keys residents get first look at homes

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Florida Keys residents get first look at homes 04:00
    While Wallace survived, many of the houses did not.
    "We really need communications services, and food and fuel, desperately," Wallace said. "There's a lot of people here (who) are really suffering."
    But even if gas stations have fuel, no one can pump it if there's no power.
    What to do:
    It's important for residents to conserve fuel and not drive or fill up their tanks unnecessarily, Fugate said.
    That can mean staying where they've been evacuated to, rather than returning home.
    "If you're in a safe place and you're comfortable, sit tight," Fugate said. "By giving yourself a couple of days for things to stabilize, you're not dealing with traffic and are giving crews an opportunity to turn power back on."
    He also advised against hoarding gas.
    "You don't need to be filling up your gas tank if you have three-fourths of a tank, just because you don't think there'll be gas next week," Fugate said. "You'll have fuel in a week."

    No school indefinitely

    The closure of schools -- either due to damage or power outages -- has myriad effects on children and their families, Fugate said.
    Florida faces days without power after deadly storm
    Florida faces days without power after deadly storm
    Children aren't learning. Staying at home means parents can't work. And for low-income families, school is where children get nutritious meals.
    "Getting schools open ... is far more critical than most people realize," said Fugate, a former director of Florida's Emergency Management Division.
    What to do:
    Fugate said you don't have to get kids back in their own schools to get them educated and back into their normal rhythm -- an important step for their psychological recovery.
    Foster kids staying in $30M mansion after Irma
    Foster kids staying in $30M mansion after Irma

      JUST WATCHED

      Foster kids staying in $30M mansion after Irma

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Foster kids staying in $30M mansion after Irma 00:58
    "You can use other schools," he said. "What we learned when I worked for Gov. (Jeb) Bush was getting schools back to normal wasn't the mission. Getting kids back in schools was."
    He said after Hurricane Charley in 2004, students from one high school that couldn't open shared a campus with another high school.
    Both schools' students temporarily used half-day schedules; one group of students would go early in the morning, and the other would go later in the day.

    Lethal danger from generators and live wires

    Most hurricane-related deaths come after the storm, not from the storm itself, said Gould, the Florida Power & Light spokesman. And many of those deaths are linked to generators and downed electric lines.
    Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Floodwaters surround vehicles in Callahan, Florida, on Tuesday, September 12. Hurricane Irma has left a trail of destruction across the Southeast after making landfall in the Florida Keys.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Floodwaters surround vehicles in Callahan, Florida, on Tuesday, September 12. Hurricane Irma has left a trail of destruction across the Southeast after making landfall in the Florida Keys.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 52
    Jose Encarnacion pulls a chicken from a cage as he gathers belongings from his flooded house in Bonita Springs, Florida, on September 12.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Jose Encarnacion pulls a chicken from a cage as he gathers belongings from his flooded house in Bonita Springs, Florida, on September 12.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 52
    Joseph Dupuis III stacks boxes off the floor in his parents&#39; water-logged apartment in Jacksonville, Florida, on September 12.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Joseph Dupuis III stacks boxes off the floor in his parents' water-logged apartment in Jacksonville, Florida, on September 12.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 52
    Motorists in Estero, Florida, fill gas cans September 12, moments before police shut the station down because of a curfew.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Motorists in Estero, Florida, fill gas cans September 12, moments before police shut the station down because of a curfew.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 52
    Mike Gilbert and his daughter Brooke embrace in front of a relative&#39;s destroyed condominium building in Islamorada in the Florida Keys on September 12.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Mike Gilbert and his daughter Brooke embrace in front of a relative's destroyed condominium building in Islamorada in the Florida Keys on September 12.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 52
    Members of the US Coast Guard operate in floodwaters during rescue missions in Hastings, Florida, on September 12.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Members of the US Coast Guard operate in floodwaters during rescue missions in Hastings, Florida, on September 12.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 52
    Waist-deep in floodwater, Shelly Hughes gets her first look at the inside of her camper in Arcadia, Florida, on September 12.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Waist-deep in floodwater, Shelly Hughes gets her first look at the inside of her camper in Arcadia, Florida, on September 12.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 52
    In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, a house slides into the Atlantic Ocean in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Monday, September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, a house slides into the Atlantic Ocean in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Monday, September 11.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 52
    Richard Shieldhouse maneuvers through storm-surge floodwaters in Jacksonville on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Richard Shieldhouse maneuvers through storm-surge floodwaters in Jacksonville on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 52
    Mario Valentine sits in his badly damaged home in Immokalee, Florida, on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Mario Valentine sits in his badly damaged home in Immokalee, Florida, on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 52
    Boats are partially submerged in Key Largo, Florida, on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Boats are partially submerged in Key Largo, Florida, on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 52
    Chris Stokes works in the mud as he helps clean up damage to his father&#39;s convenience store in Everglades City, Florida, on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Chris Stokes works in the mud as he helps clean up damage to his father's convenience store in Everglades City, Florida, on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 52
    Ashley Tomberg drags a tree branch from the roof of a neighbor&#39;s house in Gainesville, Florida, on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Ashley Tomberg drags a tree branch from the roof of a neighbor's house in Gainesville, Florida, on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 52
    Floodwaters inundate a car in Jacksonville on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Floodwaters inundate a car in Jacksonville on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 52
    A crocodile appears at the Dinner Key Marina in Miami on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    A crocodile appears at the Dinner Key Marina in Miami on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 52
    John Duke tries to salvage his flooded vehicle in Jacksonville on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    John Duke tries to salvage his flooded vehicle in Jacksonville on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 52
    A van sits in a sinkhole that opened up in Winter Springs, Florida, on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    A van sits in a sinkhole that opened up in Winter Springs, Florida, on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 52
    People check out floodwaters at Jacksonville&#39;s Memorial Park on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    People check out floodwaters at Jacksonville's Memorial Park on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 52
    Kelly McClenthen and her boyfriend, Daniel Harrison, walk through floodwaters in Bonita Springs on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Kelly McClenthen and her boyfriend, Daniel Harrison, walk through floodwaters in Bonita Springs on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 52
    A truck drives through a flooded street in Key Largo on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    A truck drives through a flooded street in Key Largo on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 52
    A man walks by damage in Palm Shores, Florida, on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    A man walks by damage in Palm Shores, Florida, on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 52
    Catharine Taylor Woods cleans up a broken awning outside her building in Wauchula, Florida, on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Catharine Taylor Woods cleans up a broken awning outside her building in Wauchula, Florida, on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 52
    The roof of a home is damaged in Marco Island, Florida, on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    The roof of a home is damaged in Marco Island, Florida, on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 52
    Rick Freedman checks damage to his neighbor&#39;s home in Marco Island on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Rick Freedman checks damage to his neighbor's home in Marco Island on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 52
    Boats are partially submerged in a marina in downtown Miami on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Boats are partially submerged in a marina in downtown Miami on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 52
    People step out of their flooded home in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    People step out of their flooded home in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 52
    A felled tree blocks a street in downtown Miami on September 11.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    A felled tree blocks a street in downtown Miami on September 11.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 52
    Irma damaged this gas station roof in Bonita Springs.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Irma damaged this gas station roof in Bonita Springs.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 52
    Michele Snelling sleeps on couch cushions next to her 4-month-old daughter, Lauryn, at a middle school in St. Petersburg, Florida, on September 11. The school was filled with evacuees.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Michele Snelling sleeps on couch cushions next to her 4-month-old daughter, Lauryn, at a middle school in St. Petersburg, Florida, on September 11. The school was filled with evacuees.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 52
    Hotel guests navigate a dark stairwell after they lost power in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Hotel guests navigate a dark stairwell after they lost power in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 52
    People in Cape Coral, Florida, tend to a car that flipped over during Hurricane Irma on Sunday, September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    People in Cape Coral, Florida, tend to a car that flipped over during Hurricane Irma on Sunday, September 10.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 52
    A manatee lies stranded September 10 after waters receded during Irma&#39;s approach in Manatee County, Florida.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    A manatee lies stranded September 10 after waters receded during Irma's approach in Manatee County, Florida.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 52
    High winds split this large tree in half in Fort Lauderdale.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    High winds split this large tree in half in Fort Lauderdale.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 52
    An American flag is torn as Irma passes through Naples, Florida, on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    An American flag is torn as Irma passes through Naples, Florida, on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 52
    A sheriff&#39;s deputy walks through a shelter in Naples after the power went out on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    A sheriff's deputy walks through a shelter in Naples after the power went out on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 52
    A police officer walks over debris after a tornado touched down in Palm Bay, Florida, on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    A police officer walks over debris after a tornado touched down in Palm Bay, Florida, on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 52
    Yaya Lopez holds her fiance, Howard Lopez, while they sleep in a middle-school hallway in St. Petersburg on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Yaya Lopez holds her fiance, Howard Lopez, while they sleep in a middle-school hallway in St. Petersburg on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 52
    Geoff Rutland, a local volunteer from Crossing Jordan Church, helps other residents get ice from a vending machine in Tampa, Florida, on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Geoff Rutland, a local volunteer from Crossing Jordan Church, helps other residents get ice from a vending machine in Tampa, Florida, on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 52
    PJ Pike checks on his boat and one belonging to a friend in Fort Myers. Both were sitting in mud at their moorings due to an unusually low tide on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    PJ Pike checks on his boat and one belonging to a friend in Fort Myers. Both were sitting in mud at their moorings due to an unusually low tide on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 52
    People walk past a building in Miami where the roof was blown off by Hurricane Irma on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    People walk past a building in Miami where the roof was blown off by Hurricane Irma on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 52
    An abandoned car sits in floodwaters during a storm surge in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    An abandoned car sits in floodwaters during a storm surge in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 52
    Fallen trees block a parking lot in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Fallen trees block a parking lot in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 52
    Sailboats moored near Watson Island ride out the winds and waves on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Sailboats moored near Watson Island ride out the winds and waves on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 52
    Members of the Blinckman family use their personal devices in a stairwell utility closet as Hurricane Irma went over Key West, Florida, on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Members of the Blinckman family use their personal devices in a stairwell utility closet as Hurricane Irma went over Key West, Florida, on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 52
    Evacuees watch the weather from a shelter in Naples on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Evacuees watch the weather from a shelter in Naples on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 52
    Heavy winds and rain blow through Miami on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Heavy winds and rain blow through Miami on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 52
    Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Seidel fights fierce winds and flooded streets while reporting in Miami on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Seidel fights fierce winds and flooded streets while reporting in Miami on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 52
    A man records the gusty winds going through downtown Miami on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    A man records the gusty winds going through downtown Miami on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 52
    A tree lies on a pickup truck after being knocked down by the high winds in Miami on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    A tree lies on a pickup truck after being knocked down by the high winds in Miami on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    49 of 52
    Hotel guests eat breakfast by lamplight after the Courtyard Marriott was left without power in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Hotel guests eat breakfast by lamplight after the Courtyard Marriott was left without power in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    50 of 52
    Part of this crane tower collapsed in Miami on September 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    Part of this crane tower collapsed in Miami on September 10.
    Hide Caption
    51 of 52
    People sit in the Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center as Irma approached Miami on Saturday, September 9. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/07/americas/gallery/hurricane-irma-caribbean/index.html&quot;&gt;See Hurricane Irma&#39;s impact on the Caribbean&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Hurricane Irma slams Florida
    People sit in the Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center as Irma approached Miami on Saturday, September 9. See Hurricane Irma's impact on the Caribbean
    Hide Caption
    52 of 52
    01 irma florida 091302 irma florida 091303 irma florida 091304 irma florida 091305 irma florida 091306 irma florida 091307 irma florida 091301 irma florida 091203 irma florida 091208 irma florida 091205 irma florida 091211 irma florida 091204 irma florida 091206 irma florida 091209 irma florida 091202 irma florida 091210 irma florida 091207 irma florida 091229 irma florida 091131 irma florida 091130 irma florida 091132 irma florida 091133 irma florida 091104 irma florida 091114 irma florida 091117 Irma florida 091116 Irma florida 091109 irma florida 091121 irma florida 0911 RESTRICTED13 irma florida 091149 irma florida 091050 irma florida 091052 irma florida 091041 irma florida 091035 irma florida 091033 irma florida 091044 irma florida 091025 irma florida 091013 irma florida 091045 irma florida 091042 irma florida 091043 irma florida 091017 irma florida 091019 Irma Florida 091028 irma florida 091037 irma florida 091008 Irma Florida 0910 RESTRICTED38 irma florida 0910 RESTRICTED09 Irma Florida 091026 irma florida 091027 irma florida 091007 Irma Florida 0910
    At least one person has already died and five others were hospitalized in Miami-Dade County because of carbon monoxide poisoning from generators used indoors, local officials said.
    What to do:
    "Put the generator outside the garage," Gould said. "Do not leave it inside. Do not run it near a window or door -- that can be absolutely fatal, especially when you think about carbon monoxide poisoning."
    Also, plug appliances directly into the generator and not into the electrical box. Failing to do so can send electricity back through the power lines, "and that can be deadly for our crews," Gould said.
    With power outages come downed power lines. Don't let your guard down just because the weather has improved.
    "It's nice outside right now," Gould said. Residents often go outside, "don't pay attention ... and they step on a live wire -- a downed line. And that can be fatal."

    Dwindling cash

    Some Irma victims who are hourly employees told CNN they're stressing about their next paycheck -- especially those whose businesses still don't have power.
    Hurricane Irma victims need your help
    Hurricane Irma victims need your help
    "Food has been destroyed ... restaurants don't have power unless they have a generator," said Davis, the Bradenton resident.
    Davis is one of the luckier ones; the restaurant she works at in East Bradenton has had power restored.
    But Fugate said many small businesses fail after natural disasters.
    "If you work for a small business and that small business has been heavily impacted, sometimes those jobs don't come back because the business doesn't survive," he said.
    What to do:
    Fugate said Irma victims in sudden financial crisis can seek disaster relief assistance.
    And a variety of nonprofits and agencies are also offering free goods and services, such as free or discounted rental homes.
    But the need for help is immense.
    "There's total devastation," said Wallace, the Big Pine Key resident. "Things are moving, but guys, we need more help down here. Please."

    CNN's Darran Simon, John Berman and Ray Sanchez contributed to this report.