Washington (CNN) Sen. Ted Cruz denied Wednesday that he was the one who liked a pornographic video from his Twitter account.

"It was not me," Cruz said in an interview with CNN's Dana Bash in Washington, calling the mishap "an honest mistake."

Cruz reiterated the message from his office and said they had since identified the staffer, but refused to name the individual.

"I promise you, the staffer feels terrible," he said.

In the early hours of Tuesday, people on Twitter noticed that Cruz's account had "liked" a tweet from an account titled "Sexuall Posts" that had a porn video attached.

