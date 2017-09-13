Washington (CNN) Sen. Ted Cruz's opportunity for an I-told-you-so moment came Wednesday, when he was asked about President Donald Trump's deal with Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi to keep the government funded and raise the debt ceiling until December.

Cruz said during the Republican primaries that if you wanted to a candidate who would cut a deal with Sen. Harry Reid, Schumer and Pelosi, Trump would be your guy.

"Well, listen, in the primary, Trump was not my first choice. As you know, I tried very hard, came close, but didn't win. Trump won. He won the nomination. He won the election. He is our President," Cruz told CNN's Dana Bash in an interview.

Last week, Trump stunned GOP leaders when he made a deal with the two main Democratic leaders in Congress in an effort to temporarily raise the debt ceiling, despite qualms from his team and fellow Republicans who wanted the deal to be longer.

