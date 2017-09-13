Story highlights Overhauling the tax code has emerged as the Republicans' next major effort

The plan now is for their proposal to be unveiled with the White House around September 25

(CNN) The House tax-writing committee, the Senate and the White House will unveil a "consensus document" in upcoming weeks that lays out the Republican Party's framework for tax reform, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady announced Wednesday morning during a conference meeting with Republicans.

"What I announced today is when we return the week of the 25th, we will release the consensus document with President Trump and Senate tax writers and then we will move forward on the budget issue," Brady said.

Overhauling the tax code has emerged as the GOP's next major legislative effort, the last chance before the end of the year to pass major legislation and deliver President Donald Trump a political victory.

According to a source in the room, Brady told Republicans at conference Wednesday that "the stakes are higher than ever that we deliver this year."

