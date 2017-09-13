Story highlights Hatch's spokesman: "Sen. Hatch has a great sense of humor"

Hatch previously engaged in a funny Twitter exchange with Sen. Ben Sasse

Washington (CNN) Sen. Orrin Hatch knows how to be blunt. And, yes, that is a marijuana reference.

When introducing a Medical Marijuana Research Bill, the Republican lawmaker did not shy away Wednesday from including weed puns in his statement. Eight, to be exact.

"It's high time to address research into medical marijuana," Hatch said in the statement . "Our country has experimented with a variety of state solutions without properly delving into the weeds on the effectiveness, safety, dosing, administration, and quality of medical marijuana. All the while, the federal government strains to enforce regulations that sometimes do more harm than good. To be blunt, we need to remove the administrative barriers preventing legitimate research into medical marijuana, which is why I've decided to roll out the MEDS Act."

"I urge my colleagues to join Senator Schatz and me in our joint effort to help thousands of Americans suffering from a wide-range of diseases and disorders," he added. "In a Washington at war with itself, I have high hopes that this bipartisan initiative can be a kumbaya moment for both parties."

The weed references include: "high time," "experimented," "delving into the weeds," "strains," "to be blunt," "roll out," "joint effort" and "high hopes."

Read More