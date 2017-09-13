Story highlights The briefings at the NSA included a live demonstration on intelligence collection

Congress needs to reauthorize the intelligence collection law by the end of the year

(CNN) The intelligence community held two classified briefings for House members at the National Security Agency this week, so that lawmakers could see a demonstration and learn more about intelligence collection under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, according to an invitation obtained by CNN.

FISA Section 702 , the law the NSA uses to track the emails and phone calls of non-US citizens, is controversial because it sometimes incidentally collects communications of US citizens, too. The law expires at the end of the year, and Congress is considering several changes to intelligence collection before extending the law.

The briefings come as President Donald Trump's administration is pushing Congress to reauthorize the program without changes. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats wrote to congressional leaders on Monday, arguing that intelligence gathering under FISA has sufficient checks in place to protect against government overreach.

"Section 702 provides a comprehensive regime of oversight by all three branches of government to protect the privacy and civil liberties of US persons," they wrote. "The law requires the intelligence community to follow court approved targeting and minimization procedures designed to ensure compliance with the law's targeting restrictions and the requirements of the Fourth Amendment."

The classified briefings on Tuesday and Wednesday at the NSA's Ft. Meade, Maryland, headquarters, which is less than an hour from the Capitol, included a "live demonstration" of the tools the NSA uses for its intelligence gathering under FISA's Section 702.

