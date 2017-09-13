State Dept. official to travel to Myanmar following Rohingya attacks

Story highlights More than 370,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh to escape the violence

Murphy summoned Myanmar's ambassador to the US, Aung Lynn, Wednesday to express US concerns about the violence

(CNN) Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Patrick Murphy will travel to Myanmar to meet with officials this weekend regarding the violence in the country, including the attacks on Rohingya Muslims.

Murphy summoned Myanmar's ambassador to the US, Aung Lynn, Wednesday to express US concerns about the violence, including recent attacks on Rohingya villages, according to a senior State Department official, who called the message sent by the move "a tough one."

More than 370,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh to escape the violence since August 25, according to the United Nations, an average of almost 20,000 a day.

The Trump administration has previously noted its concern about the violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state, but has so far avoided levying any direct criticism against the country's civilian government or its de facto leader, Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

Instead, the State Department has called for a de-escalation of tensions between security forces and Rohingya militias, and urged Myanmar's government to expand access to humanitarian aid groups and journalists.

