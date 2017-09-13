(CNN)This is the letter sent by Reps. Elijah Cummings of Maryland and Eliot Engel of New York to special counsel Robert Mueller that they say is evidence that former national security adviser Michael Flynn failed to disclose a trip he took to the Middle East to explore a business deal with the Saudi government and a Russian government agency.
The Democrats allege the retired Army lieutenant general broke the law by omitting the trip, according to this letter they sent to Flynn's former business partners requesting more information about his overseas travels and contacts.
Read the letter: