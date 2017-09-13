Story highlights Menendez has been charged with 12 counts, including bribery, honest services fraud and conspiracy

He had pled not guilty to all charges

Newark, New Jersey (CNN) Details of Sen. Bob Menendez's expensive travel arrangements took center stage during the senator's federal corruption trial Wednesday.

Prosecutors claim that the New Jersey Democrat accepted rides on private jets and other gifts from his friend and wealthy ophthalmologist, Dr. Salomon Melgen, in exchange for political favors.

Melgen's former personal pilot painted a picture for the jury of the good life: Passengers flying privately may drive straight up to the jet without going through security.

"When they're ready to go, we go," said Robert Nylund, who recalled taking Menendez on 16 flights "from point A to point B" during his time as Melgen's personal pilot.

Nylund described flying the New Jersey senator on two different private jets owned by Melgen -- including an eight-seat Hawker and a 11-seat Challenger with a couch that could be converted into a bed.

