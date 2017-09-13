House tries to force DOJ's hand on asset forfeiture

Story highlights Sessions moved to expand asset forfeiture in July

The House passed four amendments that would limit the Justice Department's role facilitating the practice

Washington (CNN) The House of Representatives has agreed to several measures pushing back on Attorney General Jeff Sessions' expansion of the Justice Department's role in law enforcement seizure of US citizens' property and cash without proof of guilt.

On Tuesday, the House passed four amendments via voice vote which would limit the Justice Department from using funds towards facilitating asset forfeiture.

Then-Attorney General Eric Holder curtailed the Justice Department's involvement in the heavily criticized law enforcement practice, but Sessions changed the policy in July as one of many steps the new attorney general has taken to rescind Obama-era Justice Department policies.

One of the amendments, led by Michigan Republican Rep. Justin Amash, would use Congress' funding authority to prohibit the Justice Department from taking any action blocked by Holder's policies. Two others, one from Michigan Republican Rep. Tim Walberg and another from Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, would ban the Justice Department from using funds to enforce Sessions' July order.

And another amendment from California Republican Rep. Darrell Issa would take funding from asset forfeiture and allocate it toward reducing the backlog for rape kits.

