Clinton: Comey 'forever changed history'

Clinton gave a wide-ranging and at times personal interview

New York (CNN) Hillary Clinton, in an interview with CNN on Wednesday, said James Comey permanently changed history by getting involved in the 2016 election, effectively claiming that the former FBI director's actions led to her loss to Donald Trump.

The former secretary of state said she couldn't understand why Comey stepped into the election to discuss the investigation into her emails but did not disclose an FBI investigation into Trump's campaign and Russian meddling.

"He, I think, forever changed history," Clinton said bluntly of Comey, echoing the sentiment of her new memoir, "What Happened" and leaving the door open to the possibility that the former FBI director harbored an animus towards her.

The former Democratic nominee blames the fired FBI director -- who she describes as "rash" in her book -- for mishandling the investigation into her use of a private email server.

