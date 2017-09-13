Clinton won't forgive people who regret not voting in 2016

Story highlights "When it first started happening, it was so soon after the election," she said

Clinton's new memoir "What Happened" was widely released Tuesday

New York (CNN) Hillary Clinton bluntly said Wednesday that she doesn't forgive the men and women who now say they regret not voting in the 2016 election, telling CNN that she offers no absolution for their failure to get involved.

In her new memoir "What Happened," Clinton recalls "more than two dozen women" coming up to her and apologizing for "not voting or not doing more to help my campaign."

In a Wednesday interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper -- set to air in full on "Anderson Cooper 360" -- Clinton said she does not forgive those men and women but hopes they learn from their failure to vote.

"When it first started happening, it was so soon after the election," she said. "It was hard for me to comfort somebody who was coming to me and saying, 'Oh, I wish I had done more,' or, 'I'm sorry I didn't vote' because I think this was one of the most consequential elections that we have faced in a long time."

She added: "So, no absolution. But I just hope people will take what happened this time seriously and be ready and willing to vote the next time."

Read More