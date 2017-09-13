Hillary Clinton thinks her odds would be better if the election were held today

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton was asked Wednesday morning whether she thought she would win the 2016 election if it was held today.

"Oh, I don't know," Clinton replied to "Today" anchor Matt Lauer. "I think there's at least a 50-50 chance I would."

So, is there?

Obviously, that's a difficult question to answer. Elections are a unique moment in time and re-creating the circumstances surrounding them is impossible. (It's like trying to create the exact circumstances of any single day -- even the most mundane one.)

But, there is some data that helps us test Clinton's theory -- and it suggests Trump might actually win slightly easier than he did on November 8, 2016.