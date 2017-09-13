How a series of sexual abuse allegations doomed Seattle's mayor

(CNN) Embattled Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, a Democrat, finally resigned this week -- after months of sexual abuse allegations from a quartet of men. Murray's resignation drew national attention -- the "Today" show mentioned the story in its first five minutes Wednesday morning -- but Murray has been a big story in the Pacific Northwest for a while now. For some context -- and a look at what comes next -- I reached out to Jim Brunner, the Seattle Times political reporter who has been leading the way on the Murray story. Our conversation, conducted via email and lightly edited for flow, is below.

Cillizza: Let's start with the basics. How did Murray get elected? And what was his reputation prior to all of this?

Brunner: Ed Murray has been a big deal in Democratic politics in Seattle for a long time. He was state legislator for 18 years, representing Seattle's 43rd legislative district. In Olympia, he'd built a reputation as a skilled lawmaker -- a progressive pragmatist -- who was at the center of budget deals and multi-billion dollar transportation packages. He's also been a gay rights pioneer who was prime sponsor of our state's gay marriage law. Over the years, Murray had a good relationship with the media. He liked talking to reporters, though he could be thin-skinned over perceived criticisms.

He'd had his eye on the mayor's office for a while, and took the leap in 2013, beating incumbent Mike McGinn. He moved fast on a lot of big issues in his first term, putting in place a phased-in $15-an-hour minimum wage, declared a homelessness emergency (which still remains), up-zoned neighborhoods to make way for more housing, and has been cooking up an arena deal to try to lure the NBA back to Seattle. Before these sex-abuse allegations came out, he was generally popular and seen as a shoo-in for election to a second term this fall.

Cillizza: When did the allegations against him begin to be aired publicly? And how quickly did things move after that?

