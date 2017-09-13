Trump to dine with Schumer and Pelosi, talk DACA

Story highlights One person familiar with the planning said the dinner was set up at Trump's request

(CNN) The top two Democrats on Capitol Hill will join President Donald Trump for dinner Wednesday night at the White House, the latest in a series of overtures Trump has made to Democrats in the last week.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi are expected to discuss protections for young undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children, stabilizing the health care markets and other legislative deadlines that will quickly creep up on Capitol Hill this fall, two people familiar with the plans told CNN.

One person familiar with the planning said the dinner was set up at Trump's request.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters confirmed the dinner plans.

The meeting comes a week after Trump agreed to a Democrat-crafted plan to push back the debt ceiling deadline for three months, siding with Schumer and Pelosi over the objections of his Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Republican congressional leaders .

