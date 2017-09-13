Washington (CNN) The leading Democratic prospects for the 2020 presidential race seem to have learned the lesson of the Iraq war in 2008: If the party is clearly moving in one direction, move with it.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' introduction Wednesday of a bill that would move the United States to a single-payer health care system is already emerging as a litmus test for the Democratic base -- much like Iraq was in 2008, when Barack Obama campaigned against Hillary Clinton's vote in favor of the war and Clinton resisted saying she'd been wrong.

Now, as Clinton re-emerges for a tour supporting a new book about her 2016 loss, the Democratic Party is again rapidly repositioning itself leftward.

Democratic strategists and early-state officials say demands from the base are so strong that they increasingly see support for single-payer health care as the price of entry into the 2020 presidential contest. And with the notable exception of former Vice President Joe Biden -- who has not weighed in on Sanders' bill -- the best-known and most likely Democratic prospects for the next contest have all lined up behind the bill.

California Sen. Kamala Harris was the first to announce she would co-sponsor the bill last week. Then, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand joined the list. Other leading progressives, including Minnesota Sen. Al Franken, Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley and Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz, are also co-sponsors.

