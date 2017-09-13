Story highlights President Donald Trump's nominee said "FEMA doesn't need the sidetrack right now"

Daniel Craig said an investigation completed in 2011 would prevent his confirmation

Washington (CNN) Daniel Craig, the nominee to be second-in-command at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said Wednesday he has withdrawn his name from consideration for the job.

Craig told CNN he is no longer pursuing the job because "FEMA doesn't need the sidetrack right now" -- referencing an NBC News report that investigators had probed the work and travel records he submitted while working as an official in the George W. Bush administration.

The revelation of that investigation by the Department of Homeland Security inspector general, completed in 2011 but first disclosed by NBC on Wednesday, would prevent his nomination from advancing in the Senate, Craig said.

Craig was nominated by President Donald Trump in July to be the deputy administrator of FEMA, which is currently busy responding to devastation from hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

But acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke said in a statement that Craig "would have been a major asset" in that response.

