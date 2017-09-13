Story highlights The resolution has bipartisan support

It also honors the victims of the protests

Washington (CNN) Congress is sending a bipartisan joint resolution condemning the Charlottesville violence -- as well as "white nationalists, white supremacists, the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis, and other hate groups"-- to President Donald Trump for his signature.

The House passed the joint resolution by unanimous consent Tuesday night, a day after the Senate easily approved it.

The resolution comes weeks after Trump faced criticism from both sides of the political aisle for condemning "hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides" following the unrest in Virginia, equating the actions of white supremacists with those protesting them.

He also called some of the protesters among the white nationalists "very fine people."

The House version of the resolution was introduced by GOP Rep. Tom Garrett, who represents the Charlottesville area, and has the support of Virginia's delegation of seven Republicans and four Democrats.

