Schumer, Pelosi, Trump 'agree' to fix DACA

Washington (CNN) Democratic leaders Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi said following a Wednesday night meeting with President Donald Trump that they have "agreed" to a fix on DACA and resolved iron out a border-security plan -- "excluding" the US-Mexico border wall that was one of Trump's most memorable campaign promises.

In an optimistic statement following the White House meeting, Schumer and Pelosi said the parties had "agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that's acceptable to both sides."

"We had a very productive meeting at the White House with the President," they said.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders pushed back on that assessment: "While DACA and border security were both discussed, excluding the wall was certainly not agreed to."

But a person briefed on the meeting said that the President and the Democratic leaders agreed to legislatively pair the bipartisan DREAM Act with some border security, excluding the wall.

