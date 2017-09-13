Could 'Zapad' be a Trojan horse?

Thomas Donnelly and Gary Schmitt co-direct the Marilyn Ware Center for Security Studies, American Enterprise Institute. The opinions expressed in this commentary are theirs.

(CNN) Over the past several months, Western defense ministries and militaries have expressed anxiety over the large-scale Russian military exercise known as "Zapad," or "West," slated to begin in mid-September and to engage virtually every element of Russian forces. In late July, Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, commander of US Army Europe, warned that NATO allies fear "Zapad 17" could be a Russian "Trojan horse."

But the biggest advantage Putin's forces have is that they're there — as the Zapad exercise will demonstrate — and we're not. Russia can concentrate a lot of power pretty much anywhere along that Baltic-to-Black-Sea line when they perceive weakness or opportunity. Judo-practicing Putin can yank NATO's chain at will, putting pressure on West-leaning allies. as in the Baltics, or tilting domestic political scales that appear wobbly, as in Hungary and Bulgaria.

Thus, the real problem with NATO is not just that member states have not invested enough in military capacity or capability but that the alliance hasn't sufficiently realigned its forces to address the Russian threat. When the alliance expanded, its pledge not to posture troops in the new member states was conditional on the post-Cold War peace holding firmly. Those conditions no longer apply.

In 2014, the Obama administration took some halting steps to address this new reality. This created a "reassurance initiative" to gradually increase prepositioned stocks of munitions and allow for "heel-to-toe" rotations of an additional armor brigade from the United States to Europe at nine-month intervals. Congress approved $3.4 billion for this last year and also permitted the Army to increase its personnel strength slightly to fulfill these commitments.

Other NATO nations have taken similarly positive but halting steps. The British, Germans, French, and Canadians, among others, have promised to support rotations of "battlegroups," small battalion-sized task forces of about 1,000 soldiers, through the Baltic States.

But these are as much gestures of political solidarity to our Baltic allies as reflections of serious military purpose. The troops involved are too few and too lightly armed. This summer's heavily publicized NATO exercises are, in fact, a conglomeration of small and separate maneuvers — the "Summer Shield" exercise in Latvia, for example, counted around 1,100 troops from a dozen or so countries. Estimates are that "Zapad 2017" will involve 70,000 or more Russians. Stalin's maxim— "Quantity has a quality all its own" — applies to strategic psychology as well as material conflict.

The United States and NATO have tremendous advantages in any competition with Russia but need to regain the initiative. This summer President Trump signed into law a package of sanctions, which, if fully implemented, will reduce the resources Putin can throw the Russian military's way. Important for sure.

But sanctions are not nearly as likely to impress Putin as an improved, more permanent NATO posture in Eastern Europe would. Such a step would increase doubts within the Kremlin about the likely success of an incursion and, in turn, reassure the border states along the Baltic-to-Black Sea line and deny Putin his larger goal of undermining confidence in the transatlantic security architecture. Being there, in numbers, would be an insurance policy worth the cost.