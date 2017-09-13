Single payer is the fight Democrats have been waiting for

Story highlights Julian Zelizer: Bernie Sander's introduction of 'Medicare for All' could be a good opportunity for the Democratic Party

It would give Democrats a clear and compelling idea to fight for at a time when the party seems aimless, writes Zelizer

Julian Zelizer is a history and public affairs professor at Princeton University and the author of "The Fierce Urgency of Now: Lyndon Johnson, Congress, and the Battle for the Great Society." He's also the co-host of the "Politics & Polls" podcast. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Sen. Bernie Sanders is making a big move to push for "Medicare for All." His plan would gradually expand the health care plan originally enacted in Lyndon Johnson's presidency, with new portions of the population being brought in incrementally over a four-year period. The legislation has 15 co-sponsors, including some high-profile Democrats like Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, who believe this is the best solution to our nation's health care problems.

Critics within the Democratic Party are warning that this is a move in the wrong direction.The party would be latching onto an idea that is far too radical. It would alienate moderate voters who don't want bigger government and stimulate fierce opposition that would make the tea party look like kid's play.

But the critics are wrong. Medicare for All could be a winning political issue for the party. It does not need to turn out like the Republican's failed attempts at "repeal and replace."

The most important contribution that Sanders' plan would make is to offer Democrats a clear and compelling idea to fight for at a time that the party has seemed aimless -- other than in its hatred of President Donald Trump. After too many years of small ball, Sanders's proposal would offer Democratic officials and candidates the opportunity to think big and to show that they have a concrete vision for making the lives of working-class Americans better.

Providing cheaper and more accessible insurance is something that many people in this country want . The plan moves the system to a government-run, single-payer program.

