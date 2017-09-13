Miss America runner-up: Why are we surprised by smart women?

Story highlights Crystal Lee: The amazement Miss Texas generated in delivering a cogent answer might have seemed like a win for pageant women in general

Crystal Lee was first-runner up to Miss America 2014. She got both her bachelor's and master's degrees from Stanford University. She is the co-founder of Silicon Valley software startup LifeSite. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) One big takeaway for me from competing in the 2014 Miss America pageant is that there are only a few things audiences love more than seeing primped and polished women strutting in swimsuits. One of them is primped and polished women attempting, in the onstage interview portion of the competition, to answer spontaneous questions that even members of Congress, scholars at think tanks, and US presidents can't answer.

Crystal Lee

The most recent Miss America pageant brought all of this back to me, when judge Jess Cagle of People magazine asked Miss Texas , Margana Wood, to comment on President Trump's response to last month's deadly events in Charlottesville.

She didn't hesitate -- she answered with something even President Trump would not say, stating that white supremacists were responsible and that it was an act of terrorism. "And I think that President Donald Trump should have made a statement earlier addressing the fact, and making sure all Americans feel safe in this country, that is the number one issue right now." Oh, and she did all this in 15 seconds

The amazement Miss Texas generated in delivering a cogent answer might have seemed like a win for pageant women in general, another much-needed example of how women can have equal parts intelligence and beauty. But it also sparked some patronizing commentary -- a tone of surprise that a Southern belle who won the swimsuit award also reads the news and can express her opinions effectively.

She -- like all of us who have made it to the top five -- was entirely on her own up on stage. Millions of eyeballs are judging whether you're smart or dumb while giving an answer in the amount of time it takes for Usain Bolt to complete the 200-meter dash.

