Doctor in training helps Dad deliver placenta during Irma

Story highlights Ambulances could not respond due to unsafe conditions

The baby, Tatyanna Watkins' third child, was born at home

(CNN) A young doctor just three years out of medical school talked a frantic father in Miami through delivering his baby's placenta as Hurricane Irma's winds whipped outside his door.

The placenta was stuck inside the uterus -- a potentially deadly situation for the mother.

When the mother, Tatyanna Watkins, went into labor, ambulances couldn't reach her because the winds were too high. The baby, Watkins' third child, was born at home and doing well.

The father, David Knight, needed to know how to cut the umbilical cord. He called the City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue, which patched his call through to Jackson Memorial Hospital. A staffer there ran up to Dr. Kendra Anderson with a telephone just as she was finishing an emergency cesarean section on another woman.

Anderson, an obstetrical resident, instructed Knight to tie a shoelace around the cord in one spot, grip it with his hand in another spot, and use his other hand to cut in between the two spots.

Read More