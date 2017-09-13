Woman uses coupon clipping to help hurricane victims

(CNN) A Texas woman is putting her extreme couponing skills to work for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Longtime coupon clipper Kimberly Gager has been buying diapers, baby food, toilet paper and other supplies and delivering them to storm evacuees who are taking refuge in the San Antonio area.

Her outreach efforts started two weeks ago, when she sent out a plea for help on Facebook.

"Many hurricane evacuees are asking for pampers, wipes and formula. I don't have any of that stuff in my stockpile but I have tons of coupons for them," Gager wrote in an August 29 Facebook post. "If you want to donate and assist me with getting these items, you can send the donation to my PayPal."

Kimberly Gager's home is filled with diapers, one of the supplies she says families need most.

What started out as a simple act of kindness has turned into a local phenomenon. Donations began flooding in and Gager has been making frequent trips to the store, chronicled on her Facebook page. Her photos show multiple shopping carts overflowing with boxes of diapers and her Facebook Lives show her clearing the stockpiles of baby food on the store's shelves.

Kimberly Gager has been using her coupons to gather supplies for Hurricane Harvey evacuees.

