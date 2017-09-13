Story highlights EU and UK officials are readying for a fourth round of Brexit talks

Juncker proposes reforms to improve the bloc's efficiency

(CNN) European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker sought to present a bright future for the European Union after the United Kingdom leaves in 2019, but warned that Britain "will regret" the move as much as the EU will.

In his annual state of the union address, Juncker repeatedly used the word "solidarity" in talking about the bloc and enumerated its economic achievements, saying that "the wind is back in Europe's sails."

"March 29, 2019 -- that is the date when the United Kingdom will leave the European Union. This will be a very sad and tragic moment in our history. We will always regret this -- and I think that you will regret it as well soon, if I might say," Juncker told members of the European Parliament, including Brexit architect Nigel Farage.

"Nonetheless, we have to respect the will of the British people. But we are going to make progress. We will keep moving. We will move on. Because Brexit isn't everything. It's not the future of Europe. It's not the be all and end all."

Juncker's speech, in Strasbourg, France, comes as British and EU leaders ready for a fourth round of Brexit talks this month, and a day after the UK published a paper offering to contribute military assets to the EU. Defense is the UK's most valuable card in Brexit negotiations and London hopes its contribution in the area will yield favorable trade terms from the EU in return.

Read More