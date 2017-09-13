Willie Nelson sets Hurricane Harvey benefit concert

(CNN)One day after Hollywood banded together for hurricane relief, Willie Nelson has announced his own gathering of famous faces and voices to help Texas recover from Hurricane Harvey.
Nelson has announced he and several other artists will participate in "Harvey Can't Mess With Texas: A Benefit Concert for Hurricane Harvey Relief," set to take place on September 22 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.
The four-hour concert will feature performances from Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, Leon Bridges, Lyle Lovett, and more, according to a press release.
There will also be collaborations and appearances by Matthew McConaughey, Dan Rather, Renée Zellweger, Luke Wilson, Austin Mayor Steve Adler, and Houston Chief of Police Art Acevedo.
The concert is expected to live stream on YouTube, as well as air on 11 TENGA-owned Texas broadcast stations.
Google has said it will match the first $500,000 of donations through a pledge challenge, a release said.
Money raised by the event will benefit the Rebuild Texas Fund, which was created by the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation in collaboration with the OneStar Foundation. Michael and Susan Dell are Texas natives.
The fund aims to aid in recovery with four areas of focus -- health and housing; schools and child care; workforce and transportation; and capital for small businesses, according to a release.
"For us, this is personal," Susan Dell said in a statement.