Willie Nelson sets Hurricane Harvey benefit concert

(CNN) One day after Hollywood banded together for hurricane relief, Willie Nelson has announced his own gathering of famous faces and voices to help Texas recover from Hurricane Harvey.

Nelson has announced he and several other artists will participate in "Harvey Can't Mess With Texas: A Benefit Concert for Hurricane Harvey Relief," set to take place on September 22 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

The four-hour concert will feature performances from Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, Leon Bridges, Lyle Lovett, and more, according to a press release.

There will also be collaborations and appearances by Matthew McConaughey, Dan Rather, Renée Zellweger, Luke Wilson, Austin Mayor Steve Adler, and Houston Chief of Police Art Acevedo.

Read More