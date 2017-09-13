Story highlights Williams announced her daughter's name

She said there were complications

(CNN) "Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. "

That's how tennis superstar Serena Williams introduced her new daughter to the world on Wednesday.

Williams posted a photo of herself cradling her newborn daughter on her official Instagram account.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

"You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey," Williams wrote in the caption." Also check out my IG stories."

Williams provided a link to her official site, which features a two-minute YouTube video of her pregnancy journey titled "Hello, world."

