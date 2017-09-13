Rihanna's new makeup line throws all kinds of shade

(CNN) When it came to her new makeup line, Rihanna had a "wild thought": inclusivity.

At the center of Fenty Beauty, which launched Friday, are 40 foundation shades receiving rave reviews for both their quality and range of color.

The thought is paying off.

The dark Fenty Beauty foundation shades are sold out everywhere! This is for all the makeup brands who think the dark shades won't sell well pic.twitter.com/JDKddaMa5r — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) September 10, 2017