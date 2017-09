Rihanna's new makeup line throws all kinds of shade

(CNN) When it came to her new makeup line, Rihanna had a "wild thought": inclusivity.

At the center of Fenty Beauty, which launched Friday, are 40 foundation shades receiving rave reviews for both their quality and range of color.

The thought is paying off.

As of Wednesday, six of the 10 deep foundations are sold out on Sephora's website, illustrating the demand for makeup that caters to women of color.

"Fenty Beauty was created for everyone: for women of all shades, personalities, attitudes, cultures, and races," Rihanna wrote on her makeup line's website . "I wanted everyone to feel included."

The dark Fenty Beauty foundation shades are sold out everywhere! This is for all the makeup brands who think the dark shades won't sell well pic.twitter.com/JDKddaMa5r — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) September 10, 2017