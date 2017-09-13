Breaking News

Rihanna's new makeup line throws all kinds of shade

By Melissah Yang, CNN

Updated 5:22 PM ET, Wed September 13, 2017

(CNN)When it came to her new makeup line, Rihanna had a "wild thought": inclusivity.

At the center of Fenty Beauty, which launched Friday, are 40 foundation shades receiving rave reviews for both their quality and range of color.
The thought is paying off.
As of Wednesday, six of the 10 deep foundations are sold out on Sephora's website, illustrating the demand for makeup that caters to women of color.
    "Fenty Beauty was created for everyone: for women of all shades, personalities, attitudes, cultures, and races," Rihanna wrote on her makeup line's website. "I wanted everyone to feel included."
    Fenty Beauty is eponymous of the singer's full name, Robyn Fenty.
    Some are touting Rihanna's makeup line, sold exclusively at Sephora, as a game-changer.
    "Shoutout to @rihanna for finally showing the makeup industry what inclusive means," one fan wrote on Twitter.
    Actresses Gabourey Sidibe and Mindy Kaling are also celebrating the beauty line.
    "In case you're wondering about #FentyBeauty on dark skin, issa YES for me dawg," Sidibe tweeted.
    "#FentyBeauty has got SHADES! Thank you @rihanna!!! Kween!" Kaling added.
    Model Nneoma Anosike, one of 40 women displaying the range of available shades on Fenty Beauty's site, shared her thoughts on the line's significance.

    Representing one of the dark shades of foundation for @fentybeauty is an amazing thing not only because it was created by Rihanna but more importantly, that the beauty world for people of color has welcomed yet another brand that goes into understanding that we melanins have different undertones and shades- not just 3 but multiple! We have amazing brands representing us, yes, but not enough. I believe we are getting there slowly, and some day we are going to have too many and for all. But for now, we have 40 shades from Fenty Beauty to use! Meaning that I get a shade, you get a shade, and every freaking one of you can get a shade- so girl, go look ! Thank you Fenty beauty and @badgalriri. Welcome to the makeup world! You started with a bang !! 💥 #melanin #fentybeauty #blackgirlmagic

    "The beauty world for people of color has welcomed yet another brand that goes into understanding that we melanins have different undertones and shades -- not just 3 but multiple!" Anosike wrote on Instagram. "Thank you Fenty Beauty and @badgalriri. Welcome to the makeup world!"