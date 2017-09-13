Liam Neeson might be 'Taken' a break from action

Story highlights The 65-year-old Irish actor may be done with action films

In 2015, he said he had about two more years left of doing such roles

(CNN) The question now is what will Liam Neeson do with his "very particular set of skills"?

The 65-year-old actor has reportedly said he's through doing action films such as his wildly popular "Taken" franchise.

Apparently Neeson thinks he's aged out of such roles.

"They're still throwing serious money at me to do that stuff," Sky News reported him as saying at the Toronto International Film Festival. "I'm like: 'Guy's I'm sixty-f******-five.' Audiences are eventually going to go: 'Come on.' "

The character of Bryan Mills, the retired spy who often ends up having to seek revenge, has been good to Neeson.