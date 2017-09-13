Kathie Lee Gifford mourns her mother

Story highlights Gifford tweeted Tuesday she had lost her mother

Her co-host also paid her tribute

(CNN) Kathie Lee Gifford is paying tribute to her mother, Joan Epstein.

The "Today" co-host tweeted Tuesday that her 87-year-old mother had passed away.

"My precious mother, JOANNIE went home to JESUS & my DADDY this morning," Gifford tweeted. "We praise God for His promise of eternal life & we thank God for her."

Gifford's father, Aaron Epstein, died in 2002.

Joan Epstein was known to "Today" viewers for her appearances and her daughter's warm words about her.