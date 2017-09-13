(CNN) Judge Judy Sheindlin has made her fortune dealing in disagreements and now she is helping to foster debate.

The Sheindlin Forum, unveiled on Tuesday, is named for the reality star and her husband, former judge Jerry Sheindlin.

USC Annenberg Dean Willow Bay hailed the gift in a statement.

"We want USC Annenberg to lead these conversations and be a center of well-informed and substantial dialogue and debate," Bay said. "This is at the heart of the intellectual and academic experience we provide, and the Sheindlins' generous gift will allow us to expand our debate programs not only at USC, but into our wider community."

Sheindlin's is a former New York Family Court judge who served for 25 years on the bench. Her popular court show, "Judge Judy," debuted on Sept. 16, 1996.