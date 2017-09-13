'American Assassin' misses the mark

(CNN) Vince Flynn's "American Assassin" books and "The Maze Runner's" Dylan O'Brien have complementary demographic constituencies. Yet however fertile that might be as a marketing formula, the resulting movie plays like "The Bourne Identity for Dummies," a bland wannabe with a threadbare plot that -- the ample violence notwithstanding -- mostly misses the mark.

Director Michael Cuesta has a resume that includes the Showtime dramas "Homeland" and "Dexter," but the nuance associated with those shows -- and especially the former's treatment of terrorism -- is jettisoned here. What remains plays like an extra-bloody network TV pilot, one that caters to those craving action of the most simple-minded variety.

Brought into a contemporary setting, the premise has been updated but the template is largely the same. O'Brien's Mitch Rapp is introduced vacationing with his girlfriend at an idyllic beach resort, only to see paradise abruptly lost to a sudden and brutal terror attack.

Fast forward 18 months, and Rapp has painstakingly transformed himself into the ultimate weapon, training his mind and body in order to penetrate the terror cell responsible and exact vengeance.

His efforts, however, catch the attention of a CIA official (Sanaa Lathan), who recruits Rapp for an elite black ops unit, handing him off to Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton), proclaiming that his innate skills are "off the charts." Aren't they always?

